Bear Necessities: Allen Robinson still doesn’t feel normal after dealing with ‘beast’ of COVID-19

Bears receiver Allen Robinson returned from the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, but he admitted that he’s still feeling the impact of the coronavirus even after a 10-day quarantine.

Robinson is vaccinated, but he says that he struggled with the virus, which caused him to lose 10 pounds. But while he’s off COVID reserve, that doesn’t guarantee he’ll play Sunday against the Giants. Robinson said he still needs to test his conditioning before Sunday.

‘‘Now it’s just trying to figure out where my lungs are at as far as conditioning-wise and stuff like that,’’ he said. ‘‘It’s just about, from a physical standpoint, getting back, seeing where I’m at condition-wise. I mean running. . . .

‘‘It was a beast. Just trying to . . . stack days on top of each other and continue to improve. But getting back into the groove of things hasn’t been easy. It’s not going to be easy, but [I’m] just trying to continue to find a way.’’

Robinson, who doesn’t get sick often, described his symptoms as a fever, scratchy throat, chest congestion and a stuffy nose. But he didn’t lose his sense of taste or smell.

‘‘All of that is going to be tough for anybody, especially having to get yourself back ready to play a game,’’ Robinson said. ‘‘Losing weight and things like that, it’s all factors in it. Again, I’m getting better, I feel better, so now it’s just kind of trying to stack these days on top of each other.’’

We’ll see if Robinson feels well enough to play in what would be his final home game as a Bear.

