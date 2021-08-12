Bear Necessities: Allen Robinson is raving about rookie Justin Fields

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

Allen Robinson is like many Bears fans eagerly awaiting Chicago’s preseason opener against the Dolphins because it gives us our first glimpse at at rookie quarterback Justin Fields in action.

Robinson has seen firsthand how Fields has wowed throughout training camp practices. While the two haven’t had many reps together, as Andy Dalton is the current starter, that’s actually given Robinson a better vantage point to observe Fields from the sideline. And Robinson loves what he’s seeing.

“He’s a guy who has all the talent in the world,” Robinson said of Fields on Inside Training Camp on NFL Network. “When you see him even pull the ball down and run. I was telling some guys, I’m excited to see him get his first game action, to see him on a scramble, make some guys miss you know, break those long runs. He has those exciting capabilities…

“But again I think the biggest thing for him, for a young guy, he has a tremendous amount of mental capacity when it comes to plays and when it comes to digesting stuff and learning stuff, so that’s also good to see as well.”

That’s high praise from Robinson. But it’s certainly not the first time we’ve heard Fields’ coaches and teammates rave about him, which says a lot about the impression Fields has already made before even taking a preseason or regular-season snap.

The expectation is that Robinson will be hauling in catches from Fields at some point this season. But until then, Robinson is going to enjoy the show.

