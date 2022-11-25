Bear Necessities: Alan Williams felt sad that Justin Fields felt need to apologize to defense

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

One of the coolest stories to come out of the Bears’ Week 11 loss to the Falcons was quarterback Justin Fields’ show of leadership after the game. He apologized to the defense after the offense failed to mount a fourth-quarter comeback drive.

Fields didn’t need to apologize (and the defense told him as much), but it was another example of what a great leader he’s becoming. Where he feels the need to shoulder the blame when things go wrong.

Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams said he was sad that Fields felt the need to apologize after the loss.

“Really I was sad,” Williams said, via ChicagoBears.com. “I just go, ‘No. There’s no reason to ever apologize.’ If you saw the way he works, if you saw the way he uplifts his teammates, if you saw how he sacrificed, you’d go, ‘uh uh, no chance.’

“We appreciate it. We understand because that’s what a competitor does; puts the team on his back and shoulders the load. But no chance that he needs to apologize. I think every one of the guys echoed that same sentiment.”

That other guy was safety Eddie Jackson, who Fields noted was the one that stopped him mid-apology.

When you look at what the offense has done over the last month — scoring 33, 29, 32 and 30 points before last week’s loss — you could argue the defense owed Fields the apology.

Packers defense will be stressed in all aspects by Jalen Hurts, Eagles offense. READ MORE ON PACKERS WIRE.

Justin Jefferson sets another receiving yards record. READ MORE ON VIKINGS WIRE.

Lions prove they belong but can’t quite beat the Bills on Thanksgiving. READ MORE ON LIONS WIRE.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire