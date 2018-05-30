Which Bear will be the most valuable in fantasy football this season?

The Chicago Bears are suddenly relevant in fantasy football. The roster has several skill players capable of big yardage totals and double-digit touchdowns after a flurry of moves focused on offense in free agency and the draft.

Here's how fans rank Chicago's top-four skill players by fantasy football value in 2018:

4. Trey Burton, TE

Burton has a chance to become a real star in 2018. He'll man the Travis Kelce role for the Bears. Kelce's had no less than 862 yards in each of the last four seasons, and he's coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns. It's unlikely Burton will be that productive, but he's certainly lining up for starter's value in fantasy football.

3. Allen Robinson, WR

Robinson was a top-five fantasy receiver in 2015, but a downturn in 2016 and an ACL injury last year leaves a cloud of doubt about which A-Rob the Bears are getting. One thing's for sure: He's playing with a more talented quarterback in Chicago than he had in Jacksonville when Blake Bortles looked like he was misfiring his way out of a starting job. Robinson is trending in the WR2 range, but the upside is there to recapture elite status.

2. Mitchell Trubisky, QB

Trubisky is the offseason favorite to be this year's Jared Goff, who became a viable fantasy starter and one of the best stories of 2017. Trubisky has more upside than Goff because of his ability to make plays with his legs, and now armed with high-upside pass-catchers, he can shock the fantasy landscape with top-tier production in his second season under center.

1. Jordan Howard, RB

Howard is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and a career-high nine touchdowns in 2017. He's a safe play, assuming he maintains his role as Chicago's lead back. Matt Nagy is installing a new system, one that helped Kareem Hunt lead the NFL in rushing last season but also requires a do-it-all back. Is that Howard? Or will Cohen become the apple of Nagy's eye? It will be one of the more interesting storylines to watch unfold early in the season.