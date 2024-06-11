Bear makes broken-field run during California high school football practice

Football practice can be unbearable at any time of year. For Truckee High School in California, the team saw that rise to a different level.

The team was in a June workout when an uninvited guest decided to strut his stuff across the field.

Check out the black bear’s running style, who heads back to the forest after giving players an unexpected break.

Bear joins football practice | Here’s the moment a black bear crossed a Tahoe-area high school football field during practice. Read More: https://t.co/l084EgEMy1 pic.twitter.com/WRA4aAGXAa — KSBW Action News 8 (@ksbw) June 7, 2024

The teams posted the video to Instagram, noting that “The possibilities at a football practice in Truckee are vast snow, lightning storms, hail, coyotes taking out voles or maybe the birds of prey swooping down on the varmints or a Black Bear making his way through old wetlands of Meadow Lake.”

