Bear Down: Chicago tried, failed to lure Jameis Winston from Saints

The Bears were a suitor for Jameis Winston before he signed with the Saints, per source. Chicago exhausting all options. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 16, 2021

Look away, Bears fans. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that the Chicago Bears were competing for Jameis Winston’s services before he agreed to return to the New Orleans Saints and compete with Taysom Hill for the starting job following Drew Brees’ retirement; NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that the contract contains just $5.5 million in guarantees, with incentives raising its value to $12 million.

It makes sense. Chicago’s shot-callers are on the hot seat, having wasted the second overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft on Mitchell Trubisky, who may or may not re-sign with them upon testing free agency. For now, Nick Foles is in the driver’s seat to start at quarterback for embattled head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace, though the Bears are turning over every stone in search of an upgrade.

And Pace, the former Saints pro personnel executive, has a history of targeting players after they’ve left New Orleans. Just look at the list, which ranges from defensive linemen Akiem Hicks and Mario Edwards Jr. to tight end Jimmy Graham and backup quarterback Chase Daniels. Winston fits the trend.

But Chicago couldn’t seal the deal, and now Pace is back to scouring the free agent market or maybe exploring trades. Winston is in New Orleans for another year, primed for a training camp battle with Hill to decide who takes over from Brees. Unless they meet in the preseason or playoffs, though, the Bears won’t get a look at the next Saints quarterback until 2022 at the soonest, and that’s only if both teams finish in the same standings within their divisions in 2021. Bears fans should be thankful for that considering their team hasn’t beaten New Orleans since 2008.