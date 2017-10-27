Bear cubs surprise resort employees in Minnesota

Workers at a northern Minnesota resort had a close encounter with two bear cubs found inside a large, green dumpster on property grounds.

A worker throwing out trash discovered the cubs on Wednesday morning inside a dumpster at the Cascade Rental Vacation resort in Lutsen. They say the container had been secured with bear bars and they are not sure how the cubs got in – or when.

Maintenance workers fashioned a makeshift ladder and coaxed the cubs out by making noise and banging on the bin. Other workers captured the effort on a mobile phone.

One of the cubs quickly scrambled out but the second one popped its head out a couple of times and went back in before finally climbing out.

They ran off and joined their mother in a nearby tree.