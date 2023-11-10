Bear Bryant at Kentucky: Remembering Alabama coach's departure from Wildcats, 70 years later

Nearly 70 years ago, legendary Alabama football coach Bear Bryant departed from Kentucky after eight years coaching in Lexington. On Saturday, the program to whom he is most closely associated will face off against the Wildcats in Week 11 of the college football season.

Bryant's stint with the Wildcats was his longest of any school other than Alabama, where he spent 25 seasons at the helm. He also spent four seasons with Texas A&M in between his tenure with the Wildcats and Crimson Tide and, prior to his stop in Lexington, coached Maryland for a season.

Upon his retirement in 1982, Bryant held the record for most wins by a collegiate football coach with 323 victories, though he has since fallen to the eighth-winningest coach in college football history. Sixty of those wins came at Kentucky, where he also won one of his 14 SEC Coach of the Year honors and his lone SEC championship outside of Tuscaloosa.

Here's what you need to know about his time at Kentucky:

Bear Bryant record at Kentucky

Bryant coached Kentucky from 1946-53, inheriting the Wildcats after a 2-8 season in 1945, and led them to a 60-23-5 record over the next eight seasons.

He turned the Wildcats' college football program around in his first year finishing with a then-program-record seven wins. His second season in 1947 saw Kentucky set another program record for most wins (the Wildcats went 8-3) before appearing in its first bowl. The Wildcats beat Villanova 24-14 in the Great Lakes Bowl.

In 1949, Bryant led the Wildcats to a 9-3 record and Orange Bowl berth. The following year, the Wildcats finished the season with an 11-1 record, Sugar Bowl win over No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 7 finish in the Coaches Poll. (Of note: The Coaches Poll at the time awarded its final rankings after the regular season, not following bowl games).

To date, Bryant still holds the best season in program history, when his 1950 Wildcats went 11-1. Their No. 7 Coaches Poll finish that year is also the second-highest in program history, after Fran Curci's team finished with a 10-1 recored and No. 6 finish in 1977. Bryant is one of only two coaches to lead the Wildcats to at least a share of the SEC title (Curci's 9-3 squad won a share with Georgia in 1976), and the only one to lead a berth to the Orange, Sugar and Cotton bowls.

Here's a season-by-season look at how Kentucky fared under Bryant:

1946: 7-3 overall (2-3 SEC)

1947: 8-3 overall (2-3 SEC)

1948: 5-3-2 overall (1-3-1 SEC)

1949: 9-3 overall (4-1 SEC), No. 11 finish in AP Top 25

1950: 11-1 overall (5-1 SEC), No. 7 finish in Coaches Poll

1951: 8-4 overall (3-3 SEC), No. 17 finish in Coaches Poll

1952: 5-4-2 overall (1-3-2 SEC), No. 19 finish in Coaches Poll

1953: 7-2-1 overall (4-1-1 SEC), No. 15 finish in Coaches Poll

Why did Bear Bryant leave Kentucky?

The legendary coach opted to leave Kentucky after the 1953 season primarily because he felt Kentucky would always be seen as a "basketball school," despite his efforts in revolutionizing the football program.

After a college basketball point-shaving scandal in which Kentucky was implicated canceled the Wildcats' 1952-53 season, coach Adolph Rupp coached the 1953-54 Kentucky men’s basketball team to a perfect 25-0 record. But the unwanted publicity surrounding the scandal could not escape even Bryant, despite being the football coach.

“Paul and his family love the state of Kentucky, the Bluegrass area, and the university,” Courier Journal sports editor Earl Ruby wrote in the Feb. 5, 1954 edition. “But Paul is leaving for a job that pays him less money and will afford him less chance for outside income. Paul has been extremely unhappy since the basketball scandals rocked the nation and centered unsavory attention on Kentucky.

"In addition to this deplorable state of affairs, Paul has come to realize that the University of Kentucky is governed by basketball, at the expense of football. This and the scandal brought him to the decision that he never could achieve here the success he wants and feels will be his in football.”

In 1950, both Kentucky's football and basketball teams brought home SEC championships, Bryant's being the first for the football program. While Rupp was presented with a brand-new Cadillac as a reward for winning the conference championship, Bryant alleges in his 1975 autobiography, "Bear," that he received a cigarette lighter.

"I have this picture in my den of Bud Wilkinson laughing at a banquet over a story I told about that time we won the SEC championship at Kentucky, the only time a Kentucky football team ever has," Bryant wrote. "Rupp had won it in basketball for the umpteenth time and they gave him a great big blue Cadillac with whitewall tires, and I said at this banquet, ‘And here's what I got.'

"And I held up this little old cigarette lighter. Well, when the thing came to a head I remembered that cigarette lighter, and I knew I was too far behind to ever catch up."

When did Bear Bryant return to coach Alabama?

After winning the 1934 national championship with Frank Thomas' Crimson Tide as a tight end, Bryant returned to coach at Alabama in 1958. He spent time coaching at Maryland (1945), Kentucky (1946-53) and Texas A&M (1954-57) previously.

Bryant remained at Alabama until his retirement in 1982, establishing himself as one of the most legendary figures in college football history. During his tenure at Alabama, he won six national championships and 14 SEC titles, becoming synonymous with the historic Crimson Tide football program. He led Alabama to a 224-42-9 record as the team's coach.

