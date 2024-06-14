Bear to Badger: La Cueva linebacker Mason Posa commits to Wisconsin

Jun. 13—All three hats were laid out on the table. At the end of a long, sometimes draining recruitment, Mason Posa stood up behind it, thanked his family, friends and coaches before reaching for the red Wisconsin hat on the far left. For all intents and purposes, this was it.

Then he decided to have a little fun with it.

Posa, a 6-foot-3, 210-pound four-star linebacker, put the Wisconsin hat down, and picked up a maroon Texas A&M cap to hold over his head — before ripping it off, looking at it and going for the yellow and green Oregon hat. This, too, he held with both hands over the top of his hand, right as his sister started to play "Jump Around" by House of Pain.

A dead giveaway.

"Y'already knew," he laughed, going for the Wisconsin cap one last time.

La Cueva High School's Posa flipped from Bear to Badger in that moment, announcing his commitment to Wisconsin in front of the same family, friends and coaches he went out of his way to thank at La Cueva High School on Thursday evening.

After one of the most high-profile recruitments of a metro athlete in recent memory, the incoming senior said he picked Wisconsin over fellow finalists Oregon and Texas A&M due to the relationships he built with the coaching staff, namely head coach Luke Fickell and inside linebackers coach Mike Tressel.

"It felt (like) home. It was my second Power 5 offer, (a visit on June 2) was my third time going up," Posa said. "That was the college I had been to the most. I wasn't gonna commit this early — I was gonna late until late June. But I convinced myself to commit early and I was just wanting to see where I felt at home.

"And Wisconsin made me feel at home."

A determined push from the fanbase didn't hurt either.

"(Wisconsin) has a huge fanbase," he said. "That's all I see — like, when I posted a Texas A&M visit or an Oregon visit, I'd always have a Wisconsin person (in the comments). They'd always comment with a little GIF of the badger."

A prolific (99 tackles and seven sacks last season) and versatile athlete, Posa was rated as 24/7 Sports No. 1 overall recruit in New Mexico and the No. 18 linebacker prospect in the country. He said Wisconsin intends to use him primarily as a middle linebacker in the Badgers' 3-3-5 base defense, but will bring him in on the outside for pass rush situations.

"I (won't) really drop back into safety like I do here," he added. "I'm gonna usually just fill in runs and just really blitz off the edge, and also go in coverage. And that's how I'm used to playing here, so they're gonna use me really well out there."

Unlike fellow La Cueva standout and Arizona State commit Cam Dyer, Posa — an undefeated wrestler last season and the Journal's boys wrestler of the year — said he won't be enrolling early in the hopes of beating his dad's mark of three state wrestling championships.

Until then, he's more than happy to end his recruitment as a Badger.

"I had a little attitude during the process with my family," he said, "because I didn't really like talking about it. It was just a lot on me, and I wasn't used to it at all. Constantly getting calls and messages from different schools ... It caused a lot of stress.

"And I feel super relieved: you know, I get to focus on one school, and I'm so happy it's this school."