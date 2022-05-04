Beane: “Honest, open conversations” will help Bills get past playoff loss to Chiefs

In recent years, multiple teams have experienced heartbreaking postseason losses that left real scars on the franchise. The Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX and the Falcons in Super Bowl LI are prime examples of franchises that had a hard time getting beyond the agony of one specific defeat.

Earlier this week, in a special edition of #PFTPM, Bills G.M. Brandon Beane addressed the things his team has done and will do to get past an overtime loss to the Chiefs, which followed a lead that was squandered in a drive with only 13 seconds on the clock.

“I think you have to have honest, open conversations,” Beane said. “Just like we dissect the draft . . . go back and dissect the finish of that game in regulation and overtime. You have to be honest. If you made a mistake in that process whether it was a play call, whether it was a player, whatever your role in it was, you got to own up to it. I think that’s been the process. It’s hard because it’s an abrupt end and you go through that. Open, honest dialogue and what are we taking from this? You got to learn from it or you’re going to repeat it.

“I think our culture is strong here. Those things can cause issues. There’s no doubt, you pointed out some places that may have not recovered. We feel with Josh Allen, Josh is just one of those guys – obviously he played really well in that game, but he’s got the mindset that we’re not going to let that bother us. You bring in a guy like Von Miller who just won the Super Bowl, who’s won two Super Bowls. Beat us when I was in Carolina in the Denver one. You try and add some pieces of guys that can instill confidence, different viewpoints. Last year was last year. Only one team is going to be happy at the end of the year in my mind. You either win it or you don’t. We had our opportunities. We had our opportunities the year before and we didn’t do it and we came back. New year, new team, new season, and we’re excited about where we’re at.”

Story continues

It won’t be easy. It helps that the Bills have significant talent. Adding someone like Von Miller helps as well.

Regardless, the Super Bowl window remains open for the Bills. They can’t let what happened last year impact what could happen this year.

Beane: “Honest, open conversations” will help Bills get past playoff loss to Chiefs originally appeared on Pro Football Talk