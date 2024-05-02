Bean, Oliver selected First Team All-Conference

May 2—The softball coaches of the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference have released their 2024 All-Conference team, and six Weatherford College players are among the honorees.

Catcher Lilly Bean was named First Team All-Conference and was selected to First Team All-Region. The sophomore from Kirkland, Washington, hit .484 during the regular season with 78 RBI, 12 home runs and 23 doubles. She set WC records in doubles for a single season and career.

Bean was also selected to the All-Conference and All-Region teams last year. She has committed to continue her athletic and academic career next year at Stephen F. Austin State University.

Linsdey Oliver was also selected to the All-Conference First Team. The freshman pitcher from Watauga has a 14-4 record, a 3.19 ERA and 14 strikeouts.

The second team all-conference picks are Kaela Gillis, infield; Sadie Reid, infield; Jillian Franco, outfield; and Alexah Reyes, outfield.

The Coyotes (31-19) begin the Region V-North Tournament in Denison on Thursday.