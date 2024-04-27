Advertisement

Bean named NTJCAC softball player of the week

Weatherford Democrat, Texas

Apr. 26—Weatherford College's Lilly Bean was selected as the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference's Position Player of the Week.

A sophomore catcher from Kirkland, Washington, Bean hit .846 during the week with three doubles, a home run and nine RBI. She also scored eight runs, drew a walk and stole two bases.

The Coyotes, 17-13 in conference and 29-19 overall, wrap up the season with a home doubleheader against Hill College this Saturday starting at noon at Stuart Field.