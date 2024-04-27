Bean named NTJCAC softball player of the week

Apr. 26—Weatherford College's Lilly Bean was selected as the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference's Position Player of the Week.

A sophomore catcher from Kirkland, Washington, Bean hit .846 during the week with three doubles, a home run and nine RBI. She also scored eight runs, drew a walk and stole two bases.

The Coyotes, 17-13 in conference and 29-19 overall, wrap up the season with a home doubleheader against Hill College this Saturday starting at noon at Stuart Field.