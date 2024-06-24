From the Beam to the Ring: Former Arkansas gymnast hoping to become a WWE wrestler

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Former Arkansas gymnast Sirena Linton was in every beam lineup for the Hogs this past season and helped the team punch their ticket to nationals for the first time since 2018.

Now that her gymnastics days are over, she’s switching it up, trading out the beam for the ring as she hopes to be a WWE wrestler.

“I absolutely love the WWE universe, I love the fans and I love how bought in they are, so as soon as they reached out it was a no brainer, I honestly didn’t think it was possible until I heard that they were recruiting college athletes and I immediately knew it was something I’ve wanted to do, it was a dream I’ve always had I just didn’t think it was a reality until then,” Linton said.

Linton was named to the WWE’s “NIL” Class, which stands for “Next in Line,” as these athletes could all be superstars in the ring in the near future.

So how will a college gymnast make the transition? Linton said there’s a lot of similarities, so much so that two former college gymnasts have done it before her.

“I think a lot of our agility, agility transitions very well our acrobatic style of training and I think there’s different roles with WWE, you have girls that are able to lift heavier, you have high flyers you have people with different talents and skills coming in. Just with my gymnastics background, it helps me to stay quick, stay agile and have that athleticism that can give me a leg up in the ring,” Linton said.

Linton is all in with the new lifestyle. In fact, she just got back from training camp at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

“Trainers, weights coach, nutrition staff, they have everything. It’s kind of like college 2.0 just on a bigger and grander stage,” Linton said.

Her journey into the world of WWE is just getting started, she will continue to train in Fayetteville and get ready for tryouts at the end of July.

