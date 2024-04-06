Beale joins struggling Western Force for remainder of Super Rugby season

FILE - Australia's Kurtley Beale flies through the air to score a try against New Zealand during their rugby union test match in Sydney on Aug. 19, 2017. Former Wallabies playmaker Kurtley Beale has signed a short-term deal with the Western Force until the end of the Super Rugby Pacific season, the Perth-based club said on Saturday, April 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)

SYDNEY (AP) — Former Wallabies playmaker Kurtley Beale has signed a short-term deal with the Western Force until the end of the Super Rugby Pacific season, the Perth-based club said on Saturday.

The 35-year-old utility back joins the last-placed Force just two months after a jury found him not guilty of raping a woman in the bathroom of a Sydney pub.

Beale only returned to the field for the first time in 14 months in mid-March for Sydney club side Randwick.

“I’m excited to join the Force and I’m looking forward to making the move to Perth with my family,” Beale said in a Force statement on Saturday. “I know I have plenty to offer and I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue playing the game that I love."

Force coach Simon Cron said he was looking forward to calling on Beale’s experience given injuries across the backline.

“With the recent injury to Harry Potter the door opens for Kurtley to join our squad,” Cron said in a statement. “He will add valuable experience and rugby brains to our playing group."

The Force sit bottom of the Super Rugby Pacific ladder with a 1-6 record.

