Beale backs Celtic for Old Firm win - gossip

Former Rangers manager Michael Beale thinks Celtic may have the advantage going into the final Old Firm derby of the season - but only because of how much pressure the referee will be under from an expectant home support. (Glasgow Evening Times)

Celtic forward Daizen Maeda says he's frustrated his son will not be able to see him play for the club again this season after Brendan Rodgers revealed it is unlikely the Japanese international has likely been ruled out for the rest of the term with a hamstring injury. (Daily Record)

