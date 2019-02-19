Beal tried recruiting players to Wizards during All-Star break

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal acted as a recruiter during the NBA All-Star weekend.

The Wizards – who entered the break with a 24-34 record – traded Otto Porter Jr and Markieff Morris before the trade deadline.

Washington trail the Detroit Pistons by three-and-a-half games for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Beal, who tallied 11 points on four-of-11 shooting in Team LeBron's 178-164 win over Team Giannis on Sunday, used the All-Star weekend in Charlotte to try and recruit new team-mates.

"The recruiting process is really going alright. It's going alright. I'm trying," Beal said. "This is new for me. I'm definitely getting some ears and seeing what guys are looking for."

Beal did not specify which players he spoke with but said he was asked multiple times "How is D.C.?"

"I'm going to keep it in my piggy bank, in my back pocket," Beal said when asked which All-Stars he tried to recruit. "Hopefully we can do something."

The two-time All-Star is averaging a career-high 25.1 points and 5.4 assists in 37.2 minutes per game this season. He is shooting 47.2 per cent from the field and 34.9 per cent from three-point range.