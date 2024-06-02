'Beacon of hope' - Sinfield's tribute to friend Burrow

Sinfield and Burrow both played more than 400 times for Leeds Rhinos [PA Media]

Kevin Sinfield paid tribute to Rob Burrow, describing his former Leeds Rhinos team-mate who has died aged 41 as a "beacon of hope and inspiration".

Rugby league legend Burrow passed away on Sunday following a four-and-a-half-year battle with motor neurone disease (MND).

As friends and former Leeds team-mates, Sinfield and Burrow raised millions together for charity to raise awareness and fund research into MND.

"Today was the day that I hoped would never come," said Sinfield. "The world has lost a great man and a wonderful friend to so so many."

Burrow and Sinfield were both made CBEs in the 2024 New Year Honours. The pair have helped to raise more than £15m for MND charities since Burrow's diagnosis in 2019.

"You fought so bravely until the end and became a beacon of hope and inspiration, not only for the MND community but for all those who saw and heard your story," said Sinfield.

He said Burrow would "continue to inspire me every single day".

Sinfield added: "I would always say that you were pound for pound the toughest player I ever played alongside, however since your diagnosis, you were the toughest and bravest man I have ever met."

He signed off his tribute by saying: "I will miss you my little mate, all my love, Kev x."

Sinfield has raised millions alone for MND by undertaking a series of endurance challenges.

Last year he completed seven ultra-marathons over seven days in seven cities, including Dublin, Edinburgh and Birmingham, raising over £825,000.

The tight-knit pair also launched the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon, which took place for the second time last month.

Earlier this year, Burrow and Sinfield contributed to a picture book which told the story of a friendship between two young boys named Rob and Kev.

In 2022, Burrow was presented with the Helen Rollason Award at the BBC's Sports Personality of the Year ceremony, with Sinfield also recognised with a special award.

The Prince of Wales (right) meeting Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield during a visit to Headingley Stadium in January to award them with CBEs [PA Media]

