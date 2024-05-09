Beachwood's Dakota Houston spearheads CVC Chagrin team title charge with gutsy four individual-event afternoon

May 8—Long after the remainder of the conference contingent had departed the CVC Chagrin meet May 8 at West Geauga, Beachwood was still on hand to savor what it had achieved.

West G may not be Bison territory. But on this occasion, it was their domain.

And no one owned the moment quite like Dakota Houston.

One of the preeminent multi-event performers in The News-Herald coverage area throughout her decorated career, the Beachwood senior pulled off a rare feat that any contemporary could appreciate in its difficulty: Open 1. Open 2. Open 4. Long jump. Somehow ALL done well.

For the Bison, it was part of a job done well all the way around.

?? Here are my usual NH area video meet highlights, this time from CVC Chagrin Day 2

(will share my meet story shortly) pic.twitter.com/AmVmmQVt7b

— Chris Lillstrung (@CLillstrungNH) May 9, 2024

Beachwood swept the CVC Chagrin team titles, the girls recording four wins on Day 2 and 141.5 points to stave off Chagrin Falls (134) and the boys also with four Day 2 titles and 146 points to pull away from Harvey (115).

Houston swept the 100-meter dash and 200, captured long jump and was second in one of the best races of the afternoon in 400. A quadruple like that is enough to make anyone's hamstrings ache at the very thought. Houston wasn't about to give in, though.

"Freshman and sophomore year, I had the 4×1, 4×2 and open 1 back to back to back," Houston said. "Me running the 4, it is a lot of strength and conditioning not only physically but my mind. And this year, I really wanted to push through and help the girls get first. So we changed around our orders, and I ran all open.

"I'm just glad I got enough points for the girls. I got 38 points for the girls. I'm just glad that we could all come together and do great today, boys and girls."

Houston started her long but brilliant day by nailing down long jump with a best effort of 17 feet, 3 inches. She's the third coverage area girls long jumper to surpass 17 this spring, along with Mentor's Kylie Coleman and Geneva's Caramia Boland, and realizes the importance of hitting for a 17 before district.

"Usually at tri-meets, I just focus on technique, reaching and getting up," Houston said. "This year, it actually all came together. My second jump was a foul, but it definitely was like a high-17, maybe even an 18. But I really hope for district this year, I can qualify for regional and just make it past district."

She has been faster this season in both sprints, with a 2024 News-Herald coverage area best 12.24 in open 1 at the Woodridge Wrapup this past weekend and a 25.20 that's second to Euclid staple Eve Clark in open 2. But as part of a four-event slate like this, Houston still impressed.

The senior hit for a time of 12.44 seconds in open 1, in which she was a Division II state qualifier as a sophomore in 2022, and delivered a 25.58 in open 2.

"I was very surprised," Houston said of being that deep in the 25s coming off an open 4. "Because a lot of people were like, 'Off that curve, you did really well.' The thing is, I just know that regardless of what meet it is, I can win by 10 seconds, I can lose by 10 seconds. I just know that I have to run for me. I have to try my best.

"Especially for CVC, I know that other people have me and they depend on me. So I just try my best for the team and myself and just make everybody happy."

For open 4, head-to-head with one of the best 400 runners in Ohio in fellow coverage-area stalwart Leila Metres of Hawken, Houston held her own to the 300 turn before Metres hit her trademark last-50 gear as Houston took second in 59.29.

"I love Leila," Houston said. "She's always run the open 4. That's her event, so I'm always going to give that to her. And it's always good. She pushed me to PR. I pushed her to PR. And I'm just glad that everything could fall into place."

Metres lauded Houston's gutsy open 4, especially with it not being a race in which she typically competes.

"I think Dakota has definitely put in the work this season," Metres said. "It's been cool to see her doing really well. This race for me, once I felt her on me I was like, 'All right, I've got another gear I can kick into.' So that was good just having someone push me into that next level."

Houston was named CVC Chagrin girls track MVP, with Metres and West G's Kara Deister also making strong cases for the honor.

The Beachwood boys got a sprint double from Osita Ogor, with an 11.06 in open 1 and a school-record 22.26 in open 2, an open 8 crown from Peter Adobamen (2:01.56) along with a 4×2 win in 1:31.89.

Metres' open 4 victory was her typical masterclass, dropping a 2024 News-Herald coverage area-best 58.23. She also anchored the Hawks' victorious 4×4 in 4:13.62.

"I saw our first girl Lila (Morley) go out really well, and I was like, 'Wow, I hope they can hold the lead,'" Metres said. "And they did great. So I got the baton, and I was like, 'I'm just going to bring it home for the team.' It was really special.

"(The open 4) was good. I was hoping for a 57, but low-58 is not too bad. I'll take it and am hoping to carry on the momentum."

Deister, following up her high jump title on Day 1, swept hurdles. The West G standout sophomore went a coverage area-best 15.70 in 100 hurdles and 47.87 in 3s.

"Definitely not my cleanest race," Deister said of 1s. "I've definitely run better. I was a little iffy. I was hitting a few hurdles. Not my top speed. I was a little too high, but overall I'm happy with the time.

"I'll definitely take (the 47.87 in 3s). It's a two-second drop from my last meet and only my third time running that event. So I'll take it. I'm looking forward to dropping a couple more seconds by the time of district, hopefully regional. But I am happy with today."

?? Harvey's Levi Mullen-Zurbrugg discusses his shot put title with a 46-9 3/4, his final throw of the day, during CVC Chagrin Day 2

2024 PR, conference ?? & on his last throw no less, feels like a breakthrough performance to me ?? pic.twitter.com/MRYSw4Mhz9

— Chris Lillstrung (@CLillstrungNH) May 9, 2024

Other News-Herald coverage area Day 2 individual-event champions were Harvey's Levi Mullen-Zurbrugg (shot put) and Eryck McClain (high jump), Hawken's Gabrielle Turner (discus), Chagrin Falls' Mila Gresh (1,600), Jack Kittle (400) and Bella Radomsky (800), West G's Matthew Dienes (1,600) and Beachwood's Alexandra Kheyfets (3,200).

