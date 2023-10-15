Beachwood vs. Twinsburg boys soccer: Bison fall, 4-0, but aid postseason quest with stern test

Oct. 14—Not that any match result can be deemed irrelevant. But for a Beachwood boys side knocking on the proverbial door for an elusive Division III state final four berth, matches such as Oct. 14 against visiting Twinsburg have a broader point.

It's the final Saturday of the regular season, and chances are strong the Bison won't see a side the caliber of the Tigers, one of Greater Cleveland's premier D-I sides, for at minimum a little while in the D-III postseason.

So while the result at the full-time whistle will go down as a 4-0 setback for Beachwood, as the No. 3 side in The News-Herald boys soccer Top of the Crop concluded the regular season 15-2, there was a method to the madness.

"I thought that we had a good idea coming into this game," Bison coach Brian Greene said. "I thought we had a really good chance to make it 1-1. Their keeper made a great save. And it cavalcaded from there.

"We've had some injuries. We had some guys out. We're just not that deep. It's hard. But against a group like this, they have interchangeable parts. They're like a well-oiled machine. There's literally two guys for every one position. It's good for our boys. This is what we we're going to face in the regional. This is what we need to play against."

The Tigers (11-3-2) opened their account in the seventh minute through a banger at the left post by Tate Lowry.

Bison All-Ohio attacking center mid Grant Keilin nearly generated an equalizer in the 14th, with a right-footed look turned away by goalkeeper Alex Horvath.

But Twinsburg, with its clinical efficiency and patience, controlled this match for much of the duration, affording a stern defensive-third test and ability to generally get forward for Beachwood.

James D'Isidoro slotted a penalty kick in the 15th and Caden Casselman's strike in the 24th essentially iced the result for the Tigers at 3-0.

The Bison, to their credit, continued to try to break the clean sheet for the Tigers.

Keilin forced another save in the 50th, and Ozan Sasmaz displayed some promise on off-ball runs.

Sophomore Asher Gearity and freshman Daniel Park also logged nice 80s for the hosts, who will now turn their attention to the D-III postseason, in which it had an elite-eight charge last fall.

While this was a tough result, again, it had a point to it.

"A lot of other teams would not play a game like this," Greene said. "They don't want to suffer the humiliation that we just did. (laughs) But in a sense, it shows my guys where we have to be and what we have to work toward. Maybe it's a wakeup call, something they need to see.

"It's a great group, and fairly young. We have five seniors, four starters, and the bulk of the team will be coming back. We're still learning. We still have a lot to do. We won't be satisfied unless we do better than we did the year before. We can do that."

