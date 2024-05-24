Beachwood names Pete Priola new head basketball coach

May 23—Beachwood has named Pete Priola as its new head boys basketball coach.

Priola comes to Beachwood after serving as the head boys basketball coach at Bedford for 11 seasons. The graduate of West Geauga was approved by the Beachwood board of education at its meeting on May 20.

"It's all about the student-athletes' successes — I coach for the kids," Priola said. "I am very excited about the opportunity to coach at Beachwood. It is an amazing place with great kids and families. The community is very special. I can't wait to start forming relationships with the kids and families and build on past successes."

During his tenure at Bedford, Priola won 111 career games. In addition to basketball, he served as head baseball coach for six seasons and also coached football. Being a multi-sport coach falls in line with his high school career, where he was a multi-sport athlete in basketball, football and baseball. He played football at Heidelberg College and later graduated from Mount Union with a degree in physical education and health.

Priola began his career teaching health and physical education at Cuyahoga Hills Juvenile Correctional Facility. In 2005, he was hired by Bedford to teach health and physical education. He is currently in his 19th year as a teacher at Bedford.

Priola is eager to begin his coaching tenure with the Bison, where he takes over the position formerly held by David Krasnow.

"The game of basketball has shaped my life and continues to bring me immense happiness and joy," he said. "Coaching basketball has been a part of my life for the last 20 years, and I hope to continue doing what I love for another 20-plus years. Seeing my student-athletes achieve their goals by graduating from high school, playing in college, and graduating from college is incredibly satisfying and rewarding. I want them to achieve their goals and live out their dreams."