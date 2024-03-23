BeachBows sweep at Big West Challenge

Mar. 23—The No. 12 Hawaii women's beach volleyball team won both matches to open play at the Big West Challenge on Friday in Davis, Calif. Hawaii defeated Cal State Northridge and UC Davis in sweeps, winning both matches 5-0.

The BeachBows (11-8 ) had no problems against Cal State Northridge, winning in straight sets on four of the five courts. The win continues Hawaii's domination against the Matadors (10-9 ), as the BeachBows have yet to lose a match (10-0 all-time ) or drop a single point in any match of the series.

The host Aggies (10-8 ) fared slightly better against the BeachBows, as Hawaii was pushed to three sets on two courts. Hawaii's No. 5 pair of Anna Maidment and Sydney Miller breezed to a 15-6 win in the third set of their match, but Hawaii's top pair of Alana Embry and Jaime Santer had to battle to defeat Colleen McGuire and Kylie Miller 26-24, 18-21, 15-13.

Hawaii softball earns mercy rule win The Rainbow Wahine softball team scored a mercy rule win against Cal State Northridge on Friday, winning 11-2 at the Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium in their conference opener.

Hawaii (9-16, 2-2 Big West ) spotted the Matadors (16-11, 0-4 ) a 2-0 lead in the first as Cal State Northridge hit back-to-back home runs to open the game. But Hawaii responded with five runs in the bottom of the inning to seize the lead. Hawaii added a run each in the second and third innings, before Maya Nakamura and Mya'Liah Bethea each blasted two-run home runs in the fourth to put the mercy rule into effect. Addison Kostrencich struck out four to earn the win for Hawaii.

Hawaii blows out Fullerton in water polo The No. 3 Rainbow Wahine water polo team breezed to a 20-4 win over Cal State Fullerton on Friday at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.

Bia Mantallato Dias led Hawaii (14-3, 2-0 Big West ) with four goals, with Jordan Wedderburn adding three with an assist. Bernadette Doyle and Alba Bonamusa Boix each accounted for five points, each logging two goals and three assists. Emma Gurasich earned the win, saving four shots.