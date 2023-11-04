BeachBows open at AVCA Pairs Nationals

Nov. 4—Two duos from the University of Hawaii beach volleyball team competed in the first day of the AVCA Fall Collegiate Beach Pairs Championship on Friday in Huntsville, Ala.

The team of Kaylee Glagau and Julia Thelle, seeded 14th, went 2-1 in pool play, defeating the pairs from Northern Florida and College of Charleston before falling to the duo of Xolani Hodel and Brooke Rockwell from Stanford. Glagau and Thelle advanced to the 32-team championship bracket today, where they will open against Stanford's Chloe Hoffman and Kate Reilly.

The Pani Napoleon and Jaime Santer duo were denied in their bid for the championship bracket by Hoffman and Reilly, who defeated the Hawaii pair to claim the spot in the championship bracket. Napoleon and Santer finished pool play 1-2, and will play in the consolation bracket against Jordan Bennett and Alexandra Urbina of Santa Clara.

Local pair make PacWest Preseason Team Chaminade's Isaac Amaral-Artharee and Hilo's Carlos Ramsey Jr. were named to the PacWest preseason team, voted on by the conference coaches on Friday.

Amaral-Artharee, a three-time All-PacWest selection, has led the Silverswords in scoring the past three seasons, averaging 16.1 points last season. Ramsey Jr. is the reigning PacWest Newcomer of the Year, averaging 16.4 points per game. Both were named to the PacWest second team last season.

Azusa Pacific was picked to finish first in the coaches poll, receiving eight of the 11 first-place votes. Hilo was picked to finish third, with Chaminade at sixth. Hawaii Pacific was picked to finish ninth.