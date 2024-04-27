BeachBows claim Big West Championship

Apr. 27—1/1

Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY UH ATHLETICS

The Hawaii beach volleyball team celebrated on Friday.

Select an option below to continue reading this premium story.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? to continue reading.

Get unlimited access

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

The Hawaii beach volleyball team won both matches Friday at the Big West Championship in Long Beach, Calif., to earn the conference's automatic berth to the NCAA Championships.

The No. 3-seeded BeachBows beat No. 4 UC Davis 3-0 in the semifinals, and No. 2 Long Beach State 3-2 in the final.

Hawaii (24-11) won its fourth title in eight seasons of Big West beach volleyball.

Against the Beach, Hawaii fell behind 2-1 after matches on the first three courts concluded. Hawaii's No. 5 duo of Sarah Burton and Caprice Lorenzo won to even up the match, meaning the No. 4 court between UH's Riley Wagoner and Sydney Amiatu and LBSU's Haley Carrington and Christine Deroos would determine the champion.

Long Beach State took the first set 21-16, but Hawaii rallied to take the second set 21-15. Then, Wagoner and Amiatu held on to win the deciding set 16-14 to give Hawaii the title.

Hawaii will take an eight-match winning streak into the NCAA Championships set for May 3-5 in Gulf Shores, Ala.

The NCAA Selection Show will be broadcast Sunday at 5 a.m. on NCAA.com.

Hawaii routs Fullerton in water polo

The Hawaii women's water polo team got hat tricks from four players to rout Cal State Fullerton 19-6 in Friday's first round of the Big West Championship in Davis, Calif.

Alba Bonamusa Boix, Roni Perlman, Lucia Gomez de la Puente and Bernadette Doyle each scored three goals for the top-seeded Rainbow Wahine, who are ranked No. 2 in the country.

Bonamusa Boix, who added three assists, became the first player in school history to record 200 goals and 100 assists in a career.

Hawaii (20-3) outscored No. 8 seed Cal State Fullerton (10-19) 13-3 over the second and third quarters.

Rainbow Wahine goalkeeper Daisy Logtens made two saves in the first half and Emma Gurasich had six in the second.

Hawaii will face No. 4 seed UC San Diego in today's semifinals at 9 a.m. UC San Diego beat Cal State Northridge 18-11 on Friday.

Hawaii softball edged by Beach

The Rainbow Wahine softball team was defeated by Long Beach State on Friday in Long Beach, Calif., losing 2-1.

Each team managed five hits. Long Beach State (20-26,15-4 Big West) scored both its runs in the third on a double by Makayla Mendelin, while Hawaii (18-20, 11-6) got its lone run in the fifth on a sacrifice fly by Izabella Martinez.

UH men's tennis team bounced

The Hawaii men's tennis team was eliminated by UC Davis 4-3 in Friday's quarterfinals of the Big West Championship in San Diego.

Karl Collins and Diego Dalisay won singles matches for the fifth-seeded Rainbow Warriors.

The duos of Collins and Andy Hernandez and Dalisay and Guillaume Tattevin won matches as the Rainbow Warriors won the doubles point from the fourth-seeded Aggies.