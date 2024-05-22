Beach volleyball at the Paris 2024 Olympics

April Ross and Alix Klineman celebrate winning gold for the USA at the Tokyo Olympics [Getty Images]

Here's all you need to know about beach volleyball at Paris 2024.

Beach volleyball schedule and venue at Paris 2024

The beach volleyball matches run from 27 July to 10 August. The competition will take place at the Eiffel Tower Stadium.

The medal matches for the women’s event are on 9 August. The medal matches for the men’s event are on 10 August.

Scoring and rules in beach volleyball

Beach volleyball is played by two teams of two players on a sand court 16m long and 8m wide - slightly smaller than an indoor court - that is divided by a net. Beach volleyball uses the same net height as indoor volleyball: 2.24m for women and 2.43m for men.

The first team to win two sets wins the match. The first two sets are played to 21 points each and the third set, if necessary, is played to 15 points.

As there are only two players per team, players have a lot more ground to cover, which means they need lightning-fast reflexes.

Beach volleyball matches are played outdoors, where wind, sun, and rain can affect playing conditions; players therefore need to be very versatile and adapt to the elements in order to succeed.

Who has won the most medals in beach volleyball?

Norway and the USA won gold in the men's and women's events at the Tokyo Olympics.

Brazil have won the most medals in beach volleyball at the Olympics with 13 (three golds). The United States are the only nation to win medals at every edition where the sport has been contested with 11 medals, seven golds, two silvers and two bronze.

Great Britain have never won an Olympic beach volleyball medal.

Related Topics

Related Internet Topics