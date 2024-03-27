Beach volleyball in Collier County: How the high school sport is faring in its first year

The local competition in high school beach volleyball just got stiffer.

This year, Collier County Public Schools joined the Lee County School District in launching girls' beach volleyball as a spring sport.

In 2020, the FHSAA Board of Directors unanimously voted to recognize the sport, and Lee County made the addition last season.

Now, the opportunity has arrived for students down south to join the sand-filled, shade-wearing action.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” Barron Collier senior Ava Zehnder said. “We’ve been wanting to get this at our school for a while, and we’re happy we finally got it even though it’s our last year, and, so far, we’ve been doing pretty great.”

Ava Zehnder of the Barron Collier High School beach volleyball team serves during a match against Seacrest Country Day School at Paradise Coast Sports Complex in Naples on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

Zehnder, along with several of her teammates on the Cougars’ beach team, played on Barron Collier’s indoor team, one of the top programs in the area – fresh off reaching the Class 5A state championship game last fall.

“A lot of them have a lot of talent and expertise from what they’ve done indoors, and it’s great to see them out here just playing, having fun,” Barron Collier head coach Wade Galt said.

While not all teams have the same caliber and depth, the introduction of beach volleyball makes the area competition fiercer and helps develop a sport perfectly suited for Southwest Florida.

“There are lot of really good female athletes in this county and it’s fun for them to be showcased,” Naples head coach Dexter Rogers said.

Building a community

On a sunny Tuesday afternoon, Barron Collier and Seacrest Country Day faced off at Paradise Coast Sports Complex. Concurrently, Naples and Gulf Coast also held a game, making use of all six courts at the venue.

As friends and family gathered to watch the matches, there was plenty of formidable playmaking amid the relaxed environment. Players not participating in the matches acted as referees, calling lines and keeping score.

Galt, a Southeast Florida native who has played beach volleyball for 37 years, described the sport’s vibe as a cross between indoor volleyball and surfing.

“In beach, a lot of the time it’s a lot more about the community a little bit,” he said. “We’re still competitive, but the sportsmanship, calling your own touches, calling your own nets – those sorts of things make it fun, and the girls are great on all the schools we play.

Angie Aliyeva of the Barron Collier High School beach volleyball team plays the ball during a match against Seacrest Country Day School at Paradise Coast Sports Complex in Naples on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

It’s been difficult to multitask for some of the players also balancing indoor club season, but the payoff has been worth it, according to Barron Collier senior Nora Atkins.

“I wanted to come out to get a tan,” she said with a laugh. “And we all want to get our skills up for indoor as well. It helps — it translates onto the indoor court.

One of the biggest differences between the two is beach volleyball requires a larger emphasis on tactics.

“It’s a learning curve, and not just for them, for everyone,” said Rogers, who also coaches indoor club volleyball.

“[Beach volleyball] is a completely different game. You got to strategize who you’re going to serve, how you’re going to serve, who you’re going to block, how you’re going to block, what spot you’re going to take away, what’s their best shot, what do you want to make them hit – it’s a lot of different things you have to think about in beach.”

Milena Lopez #10 of the Seacrest Country Day School beach volleyball team goes up for block against Aisha Keric #7 of the Barron Collier High School beach volleyball team during a match at Paradise Coast Sports Complex in Naples on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

Galt pointed out that the sport is more accommodating to different body types and skill sets.

“You’ll have slightly different people excel because indoor is more of specialization and beach is more of a game for people who know all the skill,” he said. “A lot of the times the people who might not be as tall, still if they’ve got good ball control, can really do well and very often do sometimes better than some of the taller players, so it really allows you to work on all aspects of your game, whether you’re a setter or a middle hitter. Whatever the position, it’s going to help you to play beach.”

Zehnder and Atkins, teamed up for the Cougars, have tapped into their experience playing together.

“Our communication and chemistry is really good,” Zehnder said. “We’ve been playing together in indoor for a while, so I think that helps a lot, and we complement each other really good.”

For Atkins, a defensive player indoors, beach gives her the opportunity to hone her offensive skills.

“I enjoy how you have to play a lot smarter than in indoor,” she said. “It’s a lot more about shots because I never hit in indoor, but in beach I get the chance to place my shots well.”

Development of a new sport

Bringing beach volleyball to Collier County was years in the making.

Even before the FHSAA gave the sport the green light, CCPS schools had beach club teams in order to build and monitor interest.

“We don’t just add a sport and then hope we have enough participation,” Collier County’s district athletic coordinator Mark Rosenbalm said.

Allison Giraldo of the Barron Collier High School beach volleyball team plays the ball during a match against Seacrest Country Day School at Paradise Coast Sports Complex in Naples on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

All eight CCPS schools are fielding beach volleyball teams this year, joining Seacrest Country Day and Community School of Naples, which had teams last year. St. John Neumann also added a team this year.

Lee County started with 13 of 15 public high schools fielding teams last year, a figure which has stayed the same for this season, according to Lee County School District spokesman Rob Spicker.

In Lee County, Gateway, Bonita Springs and Mariner have sand courts on campus with the remainder using public parks to play.

As the newest school in Collier County, Aubrey Rogers is the only school in the county with sand courts.

The rest use public parks to play and practice, but most of the action takes place at Paradise Coast Sports Complex.

“It’s hard because it’s so few courts and schools with five different sets of teams,” Rogers said.

Installing courts at the schools is in the capital plan for CCPS.

“When that’s going to happen obviously depends on funds,” Rosenbalm said.

Alexa Haley of the Seacrest Country Day School beach volleyball team plays the ball against Barron Collier High School during a match at Paradise Coast Sports Complex in Naples on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

Though participation is strong enough for all CCPS schools to field teams, it varies from roster to roster.

Barron Collier has 23 players on the team – 18 on varsity and 5 on “pre-varsity,” Galt said.

Naples had a harder time recruiting upperclassmen to participate in a new spring sport.

“Barely have 12 kids, and that’s OK,” Rogers said. “We’re building. At Naples, we’re young.”

Rogers already has some of his players signing up for club volleyball so they can become more experienced.

“It’s all about experience,” he said. “With club, experience breeds confidence, and if you don’t have it, everything makes you nervous or anxious.”

Ashley Hyland and Ava Kramer of the Barron Collier High School beach volleyball play a match against Seacrest Country Day School at Paradise Coast Sports Complex in Naples on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

Still, there are elements of beach volleyball that even the most experienced indoor players can’t prepare for.

“The weather – it’s super unpredictable,” Zehnder said. “Being indoor, it’s always the same, but out here there’s the wind and the sun, and sometimes even the rain that you have to play through.”

Future looks bright

Barron Collier appears poised to become one of the area’s top programs.

However, the expectations that come with the Cougars’ indoor success has been one of the biggest challenges the team has faced, Galt said.

Ashley Giraldo of the Barron Collier High School beach volleyball team plays the ball during a match against Seacrest Country Day School at Paradise Coast Sports Complex in Naples on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

The Cougars have proved their mettle, getting early wins against established programs like CSN and Seacrest and falling 3-2 to Bishop Verot, the area’s best squad.

“Our girls did really well,” Galt said of the match against Verot. “We almost beat them, but that’s also where experience in the game comes in. Sometimes, just certain things that they were really good at that we’re still learning.”

Getting players to buy in is one of the most significant pieces of developing Collier County schools into the powerhouses they are indoors.

“Everyone has to take it seriously,” Rogers said. “You can’t just show up when you want to. Practice is legitimate. The games are legitimate.”

Plenty of promise lies ahead for the nascent sport in Southwest Florida. With indoor teams like Barron Collier building off reaching a state final and Seacrest Country Day completing a three-peat, future success in beach volleyball appears to be a safe bet.

“We’re very successful in regular volleyball, and I believe that this will be a good thing,” Rosenbalm said. “We’ll be very competitive statewide, and I look forward on how were going to compete in the state tournament series.”

Alexa Haley, right, and Milena Lopez of the Seacrest Country Day School beach volleyball team play the ball against Barron Collier High School during a match at Paradise Coast Sports Complex in Naples on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

SWFL beach volleyball districts

Class 1A-District 21

Cape Coral, Charlotte, Ida Baker, Lemon Bay, Mariner, North Port, Port Charlotte

Class 1A-District 22

Bishop Verot, Canterbury, Cypress Lake, ECS, Fort Myers, Gateway, Lehigh, Riverdale, South Fort Myers

Class 1A-District 23

Aubrey Rogers, Bonita Springs, East Lee County, Estero, Gulf Coast, Immokalee, LaBelle, Palmetto Ridge

Class 1A-District 24

Barron Collier, Community School, Golden Gate, Lely, Naples, Seacrest Country Day, St. John Neumann

Class Independent

All Saints', Classical Academy, Cocoa, Cushman, Destin, Ed White, Greene School, Hallandale, MAST, Merritt Island Christian, Miami Christian, North Fort Myers, Northside Christian, Redeemer Christian, Sagemont Prep, Seminole Ridge, Somerset Academy

