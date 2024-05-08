Beach Bites Special Edition: Myrtle Beach Classic

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Classic is a big week in Myrtle beach — and while the golf is great to watch, you may get a little hungry out on the course.

Don’t worry, there are some awesome food and drink options for everyone.

“There’s a lot of offerings around the course as far as food and drink and restroom facilities,” Donna Davis said. “So, they’ve really got it set up marvelously for the spectators.”

The first things you will see when walking onto the Myrtle Beach Classic are, of course, the beautiful beach and big stage, but also two of the food and drink vendors.

“So far, it looks great. There are sandwiches, hot dogs, sausage and all kinds of beer,” Kevin Forsee said. “There’s definitely a lot to offer.”

While you make your way up and down the course, there are six different concessions, with each offering a few different options.

There are hot dogs, cheeseburgers, wraps to even fresh fruit, guaranteeing something for everyone.

And of course, we can’t forget about the drinks! Each tent has different selections.

From cold beer, Palomas, to even a golfer’s favorite — a transfusion, you can sit back, relax and watch the golfers play.

If you want to enjoy your drink with a view, head over to the Cutwater Cocktail Car near the main entrance.

“We have the live concerts right here and we have a beautiful upstairs bar, a beautiful view, and great service,” Cutwater bartender Jondelle Plue said.

“Stop here first so, you can get a drink and you can walk the course and enjoy yourself,” Cutwater bartender said Cassandra Tekulve said.

From the food and drink options to the beautiful weather and talented golfers, you will have a blast at this inaugural event.

