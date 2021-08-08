BCSO: EB Paseo del Norte closed after multiple wrecks

Aug. 8—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Eastbound Paseo del Norte is closed near 2nd NW as authorities investigate multiple crashes involving several vehicles and a fatality, according to the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office.

In a social media post early Sunday, BCSO asked drivers to avoid Paseo del Norte. One westbound lane is also closed.

"We are on scene of multiple motor vehicle crashes, involving at least 6 vehicles at this time," BCSO wrote. "We are also investigating one fatality."