If the BCS still existed, what would it look like? Week 8 edition

2014 marked the year the decade-plus BCS system went defunct in favor of the College Football Playoff, which will finish off its own 10-year run as a four-team invitational as it moves to 12 teams in 2024. But what would the BCS rankings look like if they still existed today?

Unlike the College Football Playoff rankings, which is decided by a selection committee, the BCS rankings used a combination of the AP Top 25 poll as well as a computer ranking assigned to each team.

Now that we’re eight weeks into the 2023 season, there’s much debate about who the best team in college football is, but the BCS makes it quite clear. Below you can find the simulated rankings if the BCS existed today.

Photo: Isaiah Hole

BCS Score: 0.9303

Record: 7-0

US LBM Coaches Poll Rank: 2

Photo: Isaiah Hole

BCS Score: 0.9072

Record: 6-0

US LBM Coaches Poll Rank: 3

Georgia Bulldogs

Photo: Isaiah Hole

BCS Score: 0.9001

Record: 7-0

US LBM Coaches Poll Rank: 1

Photo: Isaiah Hole

BCS Score: 0.8527

Record: 6-0

US LBM Coaches Poll Rank: 4

Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images

BCS Score: 0.8401

Record: 6-0

US LBM Coaches Poll Rank: 5

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score: 0.8368

Record: 6-0

US LBM Coaches Poll Rank: 7

Penn State Nittany Lions

Photo: Isaiah Hole

BCS Score: 0.8111

Record: 6-0

US LBM Coaches Poll Rank: 6

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score: 0.6916

Record: 5-1

US LBM Coaches Poll Rank: 8

Photo: Isaiah Hole

BCS Score: 0.6735

Record: 6-1

US LBM Coaches Poll Rank: 8

Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score: 0.6329

Record: 6-0

US LBM Coaches Poll Rank: 10

(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

BCS Score: 0.5609

Record: 5-1

US LBM Coaches Poll Rank: 11

Ole Miss Rebels

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score: 0.5381

Record: 5-1

US LBM Coaches Poll Rank: 12

Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score: 0.4944

Record: 6-1

US LBM Coaches Poll Rank: 13

Photo: Isaiah Hole

BCS Score: 0.4117

Record: 6-2

US LBM Coaches Poll Rank: 18

Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images

BCS Score: 0.3978

Record: 5-1

US LBM Coaches Poll Rank: 14

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score: 0.3238

Record: 6-1

US LBM Coaches Poll Rank: 16

Tennessee Volunteers

Carly Mackler/Getty Images

BCS Score: 0.3200

Record: 5-1

US LBM Coaches Poll Rank: 15

LSU Tigers

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score: 0.3168

Record: 5-2

US LBM Coaches Poll Rank: 19

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score: 0.2778

Record: 5-1

US LBM Coaches Poll Rank: 17

Missouri Tigers

Photo: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score: 0.2152

Record: 6-1

US LBM Coaches Poll Rank: 20

Iowa Hawkeyes

Matthew Holst/Getty Images

BCS Score: 0.2025

Record: 6-1

US LBM Coaches Poll Rank: 23

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score: 0.1727

Record: 6-0

US LBM Coaches Poll Rank: 22

Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

BCS Score: 0.1724

Record: 6-1

US LBM Coaches Poll Rank: 21

Hannah Pajewski-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score: 0.1568

Record: 6-0

US LBM Coaches Poll Rank: NR

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score: 0.0763

Record: 5-1

US LBM Coaches Poll Rank: 24

