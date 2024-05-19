BC's Smith wins three state women's titles, medals in a fourth; Dedmon wins men's long jump

Bakersfield College sophomore Neshara Smith finished off a dominant season with a state championship in the women’s heptathlon, 100 hurdles and long jump Saturday at Saddleback College to cap the two-day CCCAA track and field championships.

In the seven-event heptathlon, the East High graduate won the 100 hurdles in 13.89 seconds, the 200 dash in 25.43 and the long jump at 19 feet 5.5 inches. She was second in the high jump (5-3) and third in the shot put (33-0.5), ninth in the javelin (84-1) and 10th in the 800 (2:51.30).

In the individual events, Smith won the long jump in 20-2.5, then won the 100 hurdles with a time of 13.85. She was fourth in the high jump (5-3) to medal in four events. She was named the field athlete of the meet.

Freshman Daimon Dedmon, a Kern Valley graduate, also took home a state title, winning the men’s long jump in 25-5.25, the farthest jump since 2011.

The Renegades’ Tania Mancilla was seventh in the women’s 400 hurdles with a 1:06.33, and freshman Gabrielle Espinosa placed 11th in the women’s javelin with a throw of 101-9. Jacob Perez was 11th in the men’s 3000 steeplechase.