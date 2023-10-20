How would the BCS rank Oregon heading into Week 8 of the 2023 season?

We have a million different ways to rank the top teams in the college football world in 2023. Whether it’s the conventional Associated Press Poll, the US LBM Coaches Poll, or ESPN’s Football Power Index, there are a handful of numbers that are considered the standard among fans and media members.

On top of those pillars of the ranking community, you also have ESPN’s SP+, USA TODAY’s 1-133 ranking, Josh Pate’s Power Poll, and a new 1-665 ranking from ESPN’s Bill Connelly.

It’s safe to say that we don’t need any new rankings going forward.

What about old rankings, though?

There is a popular account on Twitter/X that goes back to “an era when the Harris Interactive Poll was really important to college football,” and brings those rankings to the present day, though that may have been a time that is frustrating for some fans, particularly in Eugene.

We’re talking about the BCS era, a time when there wasn’t a committee of voters who decided the final rankings each year, but rather a set of computers that calculated the final rankings based on numerous formulas that often led to convolution and controversy.

Just for our entertainment, we wanted to look at how those BCS standings would look if there in practice today. Take a look:

Michael Allio-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score: 0.9303

2023 Record: 7-0

US LBM Ranking: 2nd

Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

BCS Score: 0.9072

2023 Record: 6-0

US LBM Ranking: 3rd

Georgia Bulldogs

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score: 0.9001

2023 Record: 7-0

US LBM Ranking: 1st

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score: 0.8527

2023 Record: 6-0

US LBM Ranking: 4th

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score: 0.8401

2023 Record: 6-0

US LBM Ranking: 5th

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score: 0.8368

2023 Record: 6-0

US LBM Ranking: 7th

Penn State Nittany Lions

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score: 0.8111

2023 Record: 6-0

US LBM Ranking: 6th

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score: 0.6916

2023 Record: 5-1

US LBM Ranking: 8th

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

BCS Score: 0.6735

2023 Record: 6-1

US LBM Ranking: 9th

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score: 0.6329

2023 Record: 6-0

US LBM Ranking: 10th

Photo Courtesy of Oregon Athletic Department

BCS Score: 0.5609

2023 Record: 5-1

US LBM Ranking: 11th

Ole Miss Rebels

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score: 0.5381

2023 Record: 5-1

US LBM Ranking: 12th

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score: 0.4944

2023 Record: 6-1

US LBM Ranking: 13th

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score: 0.4117

2023 Record: 6-2

US LBM Ranking: 18th

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score: 0.3978

2023 Record: 5-1

US LBM Ranking: 14th

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score: 0.3238

2023 Record: 6-1

US LBM Ranking: 16th

Tennessee Volunteers

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score: 0.3200

2023 Record: 5-1

US LBM Ranking: 15th

LSU Tigers

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score: 0.3168

2023 Record: 5-2

US LBM Ranking: 19th

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score: 0.2778

2023 Record: 5-1

US LBM Ranking: 17th

Missouri Tigers

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score: 0.2152

2023 Record: 6-1

US LBM Ranking: 20th

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score: 0.2025

2023 Record: 6-1

US LBM Ranking: 23rd

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score: 0.1727

2023 Record: 6-0

US LBM Ranking: 22nd

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score: 0.1724

2023 Record: 6-1

US LBM Ranking: 21st

Hannah Pajewski-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score: 0.1568

2023 Record: 7-0

US LBM Ranking: Unranked

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score: 0.0763

2023 Record: 5-1

US LBM Ranking: 24th

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire