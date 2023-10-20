How would the BCS rank Oregon heading into Week 8 of the 2023 season?
We have a million different ways to rank the top teams in the college football world in 2023. Whether it’s the conventional Associated Press Poll, the US LBM Coaches Poll, or ESPN’s Football Power Index, there are a handful of numbers that are considered the standard among fans and media members.
On top of those pillars of the ranking community, you also have ESPN’s SP+, USA TODAY’s 1-133 ranking, Josh Pate’s Power Poll, and a new 1-665 ranking from ESPN’s Bill Connelly.
It’s safe to say that we don’t need any new rankings going forward.
What about old rankings, though?
There is a popular account on Twitter/X that goes back to “an era when the Harris Interactive Poll was really important to college football,” and brings those rankings to the present day, though that may have been a time that is frustrating for some fans, particularly in Eugene.
We’re talking about the BCS era, a time when there wasn’t a committee of voters who decided the final rankings each year, but rather a set of computers that calculated the final rankings based on numerous formulas that often led to convolution and controversy.
Just for our entertainment, we wanted to look at how those BCS standings would look if there in practice today. Take a look:
Michigan Wolverines
Michael Allio-USA TODAY Sports
BCS Score: 0.9303
2023 Record: 7-0
US LBM Ranking: 2nd
Ohio State Buckeyes
Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch
BCS Score: 0.9072
2023 Record: 6-0
US LBM Ranking: 3rd
Georgia Bulldogs
Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports
BCS Score: 0.9001
2023 Record: 7-0
US LBM Ranking: 1st
Florida State Seminoles
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
BCS Score: 0.8527
2023 Record: 6-0
US LBM Ranking: 4th
Washington Huskies
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
BCS Score: 0.8401
2023 Record: 6-0
US LBM Ranking: 5th
Oklahoma Sooners
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
BCS Score: 0.8368
2023 Record: 6-0
US LBM Ranking: 7th
Penn State Nittany Lions
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
BCS Score: 0.8111
2023 Record: 6-0
US LBM Ranking: 6th
Texas Longhorns
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
BCS Score: 0.6916
2023 Record: 5-1
US LBM Ranking: 8th
Alabama Crimson Tide
(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
BCS Score: 0.6735
2023 Record: 6-1
US LBM Ranking: 9th
North Carolina Tar Heels
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
BCS Score: 0.6329
2023 Record: 6-0
US LBM Ranking: 10th
Oregon Ducks
Photo Courtesy of Oregon Athletic Department
BCS Score: 0.5609
2023 Record: 5-1
US LBM Ranking: 11th
Ole Miss Rebels
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
BCS Score: 0.5381
2023 Record: 5-1
US LBM Ranking: 12th
Oregon State Beavers
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
BCS Score: 0.4944
2023 Record: 6-1
US LBM Ranking: 13th
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
BCS Score: 0.4117
2023 Record: 6-2
US LBM Ranking: 18th
Utah Utes
Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
BCS Score: 0.3978
2023 Record: 5-1
US LBM Ranking: 14th
USC Trojans
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
BCS Score: 0.3238
2023 Record: 6-1
US LBM Ranking: 16th
Tennessee Volunteers
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
BCS Score: 0.3200
2023 Record: 5-1
US LBM Ranking: 15th
LSU Tigers
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
BCS Score: 0.3168
2023 Record: 5-2
US LBM Ranking: 19th
Duke Blue Devils
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
BCS Score: 0.2778
2023 Record: 5-1
US LBM Ranking: 17th
Missouri Tigers
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
BCS Score: 0.2152
2023 Record: 6-1
US LBM Ranking: 20th
Iowa Hawkeyes
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
BCS Score: 0.2025
2023 Record: 6-1
US LBM Ranking: 23rd
Air Force Falcons
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
BCS Score: 0.1727
2023 Record: 6-0
US LBM Ranking: 22nd
Louisville Cardinals
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
BCS Score: 0.1724
2023 Record: 6-1
US LBM Ranking: 21st
James Madison Dukes
Hannah Pajewski-USA TODAY Sports
BCS Score: 0.1568
2023 Record: 7-0
US LBM Ranking: Unranked
Tulane Green Wave
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
BCS Score: 0.0763
2023 Record: 5-1
US LBM Ranking: 24th