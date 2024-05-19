BC's Davis wins state title in women's heptathlon, long jump; Dedmon wins men's long jump

Bakersfield College sophomore Neshara Smith finished off a dominant season with a state championship in the women’s heptathlon and long jump, and medals in two other events at Saddleback College on Saturday to cap the two-day CCCAA track and field Championships.

In the seven-event heptathlon, the East High graduate won the 100 hurdles in 13.89 seconds, the 200 dash in 25.43 and the long jump with a 19 feet, 5.5 inches. She was second in the high jump (5-3) and third in the shot put (33-0.5), ninth in the javelin (84-1) and 10th in the 800 (2:51.30).

In the individual events, Smith won the long jump in 20-2.5, was fourth in the high jump (5-3) and fifth in the 100 hurdles with a 13.78.

Freshman Daimon Dedmon, a Kern Valley graduate, also took home a state title, winning the men’s long jump in 25-5.25, the farthest jump since 2011.

The Renegades’ Tania Mancilla was seventh in the women’s 400 hurdles with a 1:06.33, and freshman Gabrielle Espinosa placed 11th in the women’s javelin with a throw of 101-9. Jacob Perez was 11th in the men’s 3000 steeplechase.