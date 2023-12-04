BCS or CFP? How the two rankings compared at the end of the 2023 season

The world of college football has a rankings problem.

For years, it was the Bowl Championship Series and the BCS rankings that were much maligned among college football fans, with computer models deciding who deserved to play for the national championship. This notable excluded the Oregon Ducks back in 2001, relegating an undefeated Oregon team to the Fiesta Bowl with Joey Harrington at the helm, while Nebraska went on to get destroyed by Miami in the championship — a game that every Duck fan believes they deserved to play in.

Now, the College Football Playoff committee is under fire once again after the 2023 rankings came out and excluded the undefeated Florida State Seminoles, a team who just won the ACC Championship. It is the first time in the 10 year history that an undefeated Power 5 champion has not made the playoff, instead getting bumped out by a one-loss SEC Champion Alabama Crimson Tide.

So which system is more hated, the old BCS or the current CFP? A year from now, it will be less of a conversation as we expand to a 12-team playoff, but for now it is the biggest topic of conversation in college football.

Though the BCS is no longer used, the model that it utilized to determine rankings still exists. Here’s how the BCS model would have ranked the top 25 teams in 2023, compared to how the CFP ultimately decided things:

Michigan Wolverines

2023 Record: 13-0

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 1

BCS Score: 0.9844

Washington Huskies

2023 Record: 13-0

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 2

BCS Score: 0.9611

Alabama Crimson Tide

2023 Record: 12-1

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 4

BCS Score: 0.8730

Florida State Seminoles

2023 Record: 13-0

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 5

BCS Score: 0.8708

Texas Longhorns

2023 Record: 12-1

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 3

BCS Score: 0. 8662

2023 Record: 12-1

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 6

BCS Score: 0.8076

Ohio State Buckeyes

2023 Record: 11-1

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 7

BCS Score: 0.7934

Oregon Ducks

2023 Record: 11-2

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 8

BCS Score: 0. 7155

Penn State Nittany Lions

2023 Record: 10-2

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 10

BCS Score: 0.6378

2023 Record: 10-2

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 9

BCS Score: 0.6014

Ole Miss Rebels

2023 Record: 10-2

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 11

BCS Score: 0.6001

Oklahoma Sooners

2023 Record: 10-2

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 12

BCS Score: 0.5829

2023 Record: 9-3

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 13

BCS Score: 0.5182

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

2023 Record: 9-3

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 16

BCS Score: 0.3825

Arizona Wildcats

2023 Record: 9-3

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 14

BCS Score: 0.3778

Louisville Cardinals

2023 Record: 10-3

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 15

BCS Score: 0.3403

Liberty Flames

2023 Record: 13-0

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 23

BCS Score: 0.2989

Iowa Hawkeyes

2023 Record: 10-3

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 17

BCS Score: 0.2582

SMU Mustangs

2023 Record: 11-2

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 24

BCS Score: 0.2169

NC State Wolfpack

2023 Record: 9-3

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 18

BCS Score: 0.1887

Oregon State Beavers

2023 Record: 8-4

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 19

BCS Score: 0.1832

James Madison Dukes

2023 Record: 11-1

College Football Playoff Ranking: N/A

BCS Score: 0.1826

Oklahoma State Cowboys

2023 Record: 9-4

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 20

BCS Score: 0.1227

Tennessee Volunteers

2023 Record: 8-4

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 21

BCS Score: 0.0997

Troy Trojans

2023 Record: 11-2

College Football Playoff Ranking: N/A

BCS Score: 0.0982

