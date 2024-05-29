BCHS senior Cusator honored with sportsmanship award from KCTA

Bakersfield Christian senior Austin Cusator was honored with the Hank Pfister Sportsmanship Award from by the Kern County Tennis Association.

Cusator teamed with Zeb Duket to finish third in the Central Section Doubles Championships, the third time the pair has placed in the top-4.

The KCTA honors a senior boy and girl each year for their sportsmanship, leadership, academic performance, and service to others.

The finalists for the award were recognized at a dinner attended by 35 people at Hodel's Country Dining. Scholarships totaling $2,300 were awarded to Cusator and finalists: Elijah Bryan, Independence; Dominic Carrisalez, Bakersfield High; Alfredo Flores, West; Jay Gutierrez, Ridgeview; Matthew Luna, Foothill and Joshua Pacheco, Garces.