BCHS falls short in regional baseball final, loses on balk call to Bellflower-St. John Bosco

With a four-run lead and nine outs left from its first regional baseball title, No. 2 Bakersfield Christian was primed to close out a dominant performance against top-seeded Bellflower-St. John Bosco on Saturday night.

But a cruel turn of events flipped things on its head in an otherwise magical season for the Eagles.

The Braves rallied with a run in the bottom of the fifth, scored three more in the sixth and finished with the winning run scoring on a controversial balk call in St. John Bosco’s 5-4 victory in the Southern California Regional Division-III title game.

The final play happened with a two-out rally by the Braves. With runners on the corners following consecutive hits, BCHS sophomore Cale Nielson was called for a balk, allowing Owen Stelzer to trot home to end the game.

Although video of the play says otherwise, according to Bakersfield Christian coach Mark Ratekin, the umpire told him Nielson never stopped in the set position.

It was the culmination of a wild last few innings, none of which went in the Eagles’ favor.

BCHS sophomore right-hander McCoy Silicz dominated the Braves for the first four innings, striking out six and limiting St. John Bosco to one hit.

Silicz also helped himself with a bases-clearing double in the top of the fifth that gave him a four-run cushion.

He opened the fifth with two more strikeouts, sandwiched around his first walk. The Braves’ Julian Villasenor followed with an RBI double to get his team on the board, but Silicz got Carlos Barajas to ground out to end the inning.

Trouble brewed again in the sixth with St. John Bosco (23-11) using two pinch-hit singles, including a run-scoring hit by Aiden Olguin that ended Siliciz’s night. Zach Woodson greeted Nielson with a two-run double to tie the game at 4 to set up the dramatic finish.

Bakersfield Christian (28-6), which lost at home to Westlake in the regional D-III final last year, opened the scoring in the second when Trent Martin reached on a bloop single, moved to third on a pair of wild pitches and scored on a base hit to right field by Mason Brassfield.

In the fifth, Gavin Greer was hit by a pitch to open the inning, was sacrificed to second by Luke Mann and moved to third on an infield single by Kadyn Kirkley. Deakin Brinkley then walked to load the bases and Silicz followed with a bases-clearing double to the center-field fence for a 4-0 lead.

Silicz retired 11 of the first 12 batters, facing the minimum through four innings. He had a one-hit shutout and eight strikeouts with two outs in the fifth before the Braves began to show life.