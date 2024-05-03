BCHS falls to Immanuel in first-ever boys volleyball playoff game

The Fourth time was the charm on Thursday night and that was not good news for the Bakersfield Christian boys volleyball team.

BCHS, which had defeated visiting Reedley-Immanuel three times this season, couldn’t finish them off when it mattered most, losing in the Central Section Division III quarterfinals, 19-25, 25-23, 26-24, 25-19 at St. John’s Lutheran School.

No. 11 Immanuel (17-28), which upset No. 6 Fresno Hoover in its playoff opener on Tuesday, entered Thursday’s match having lost all eight sets against Bakersfield Christian this season.

Third-seeded BCHS made it nine straight sets when they the opener on Thursday, and led 21-18 in set No. 2 before Immanuel rallied.

Immanuel continued to build momentum in holding on to win the third set and followed with a strong finish to close out the match.

Micah Horn led the way for Immanuel with 13 kills and three blocks, with Colson Chernekoff and Rimia Numia adding 10 kills apiece and Bennett Cords finishing with nine kills, including four in the final set.

BCHS (10-16) received a strong all-around match from Matthew Fan, who had a team-high 17 kills and six aces. Jack Doss added 12 kills.