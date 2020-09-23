BC receiver Kobay White out for season with ACL

Boston College wide receiver Kobay White (9) plays against Wake Forest during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Boston, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON (AP) -- Boston College receiver Kobay White will miss the entire season after having surgery on his ACL.

White was the team's leading receiver last season, with 29 catches and five touchdowns. He did not play in the Eagles' season-opener against Duke on Saturday.

''We'll miss him,'' BC coach Jeff Hafley said Wednesday. ''Not only a great player, a great leader. But he'll be back.''

BC (1-0) plays Texas State (1-2) on Saturday.

---

