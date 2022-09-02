BC’s Jeff Hafley talks Rutgers football’s defense: ‘their secondary is very talented’

The strength of this Rutgers football team is likely going to be their defense. Ahead of Saturday’s game at Boston College and a good offense, it will need to be the defense that steps up if Rutgers has any hopes of winning on the road.

This week, Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley was asked about the Rutgers defense and he said he expects the unit to be improved. A season ago, Rutgers was No. 11 in the Big Ten in total defense and scoring defense.

Against a Boston College offense that is solid and boasts two future NFL players in quarterback Phil Jurkovec and wide receiver Zay Flowers, the Scarlet Knights defense will have to be impeccable.

Hafley, in talking with the Boston College media this week, talked his impressions of the Rutgers defense. It starts with what he says is a solid secondary.

“Their secondary is good. I think they got all four back the two safeties, I think are really talented guys,” Hafley said. “(Christian Izien) plays with his hair on fire. I think he’s a tough kid, reads the run well. He comes downhill, he puts it off the edge. I think (Avery Young) is the other safety. Very talented, very athletic. I think he played corner at one point. I think both of the corners are really talented. They got good size and length. They both got good technique. To me both, I think they have a chance to be NFL guys. I think their secondary is very talented. “Up front, they’ll be better. They got some guys coming back. He began to middle and then you know they their linebacker situation. You know their linebacker, situation they don’t have a ton of experience there.”

Hafley was also asked about the Rutgers situation on offense where the quarterback situation has not publicly been made known. Head coach Greg Schiano has not released the team’s starting quarterback yet.

