BC to hosts its annual SAAC awards, BBQ on Wednesday

Bakersfield College will be hosting its annual SAAC awards ceremony and barbeque on Wednesday at 5 p.m. in front of the school’s gymnasium.

Awards will include: Student-athlete of the year, most improved student-athlete, top academic student, the Clifford and Bradford team of the year, Iron Renegade, sports medicine student-athlete of the year and student leadership and involvement, along with Mayor Goh’s athlete certificates.

The athletes were nominated by the head coaches of each sports and voted on by a student-athlete advisory committee, as well as head coaches and athletics department staff.