BC Central grad Bouyer-Randle signs with NFL team

Battle Creek Central graduate Brandon Bouyer-Randle is officially in the NFL, signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday as the 2023 NFL Draft came to an end.

Bouyer-Randle, who played his final year of college football at the University of Connecticut, signed as an undrafted free agent, and will attend the upcoming Tampa Bay rookie mini-camp on May 11.

The 6-foot-2, 240-pound linebacker was in conservations with several NFL teams as the draft was coming to an end. But he saw a good fit with Tampa Bay and is excited about the next step in his football journey.

"It was a good feeling that I was finally signing on the dotted line and I would finally be an NFL player. But I wasn't too high, it is just the next step to what I want to do. There was a sense of accomplishment, but at the same time it was like, now it's time to buckle up and get to work," Bouyer-Randle said. "There in some need for some talent down there at backer and with my speed and athleticism it looks like I can come in and make an impact right away,"

Bouyer-Randle, a 2016 Battle Creek Central graduate, began his dream of one day making an NFL roster at Michigan State University after being a high school All-American. After a redshirt year, plus three years on the field at MSU as an edge linebacker, Bouyer-Randle looked for a better opportunity by entering the transfer portal and signing with Texas Tech.

After becoming a starter for the Red Raiders, and having an extra year of eligibility due to COVID, Bouyer-Randle transferred again to play at UConn. There, he had nearly 100 tackles for the Huskies as an outside linebacker last season, including a breakout performance against the University of Michigan, and helped UConn get to a bowl game.

"Brandon has been laser focused on his goal of making it to the NFL for several years," said Battle Creek Central football coach Lorin Granger. "It's a privilege not afforded to many, and as such, he also positioned himself for other opportunities by earning two masters degrees in the process.

"We are very proud of his accomplishments. And we are excited to watch him complete on the biggest stage. It's been quite a journey, and I believe the best is yet to come."

Bouyer-Randle is the first BCC graduate to sign as free agent or be invited to an NFL camp since Larry Caper II and Anthony Rashad White in 2013.

