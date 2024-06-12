BBC's Wimbledon 2024 coverage to get big picture boost that'll please the purists

Credit: Tim Clayton / Corbis / Getty Images

Quick Summary

Tennis fans in the UK will be able to watch Wimbledon 2024 in 4K HDR through BBC iPlayer.

All matches played on Centre Court from 1 July will be broadcast live in the best picture format possible.

The BBC is set to broadcast this year's Wimbledon finals in 4K HDR once more, as all matches played on the Centre Court will once again be shown in the highest picture quality available.

The Beeb first started to show matches in Ultra HD in 2018 as part of a series of tests, which also included World Cup games, but the technology was criticised at the time for latency issues and stuttering. It has come a long way since then, though.

You'll be able to watch the action on Centre Court in 4K and HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma) HDR from Monday 1 July via BBC iPlayer running on a supported device.

This includes a wide array of Smart TVs and streaming devices, such as an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max or Roku Streaming Stick 4K. You can see a full list of compatible TVs and devices on the BBC's own support pages.

The 4K coverage will also be available on Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream.

All other matches played at the All England Lawn Tennis Club during Wimbledon 2024 will also be shown on BBC iPlayer, although they will be presented in Full HD 1080p.

A live Wimbledon Extra channel will be available on iPlayer, the BBC website, app and through the red button. The app for iOS and Android will also feature in-play clips and highlights of the best matches.

"Fans can tune into our extensive and exceptional coverage from Wimbledon this year across BBC TV, iPlayer, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app," said the corporation's interim director of sport, Philip Bernie.

"Wimbledon is filled with wonderful heritage and always delivers incredible moments. I look forward to seeing what this year’s tournament has in store for us."

Unfortunately for fans of other sports, it doesn't look like the Euros 2024 will get the same treatment. There are currently no plans to broadcast any matches in 4K, although the Beeb has confirmed that coverage will be shown with HLG HDR on BBC iPlayer, but with a HD resolution.