BBCC men finish season on a high note

Feb. 29—MOSES LAKE — The Big Bend Community College men's basketball team finished its season on a high note, according to an announcement from BBCC.

Big Bend hosted the Wenatchee Valley Knights on Wednesday and came to play. Taking an early lead and not looking back allowed the Vikings to build momentum throughout the game. The first half was all Big Bend, with the Vikes shooting 54% from the floor, 46% from deep and knocking down nine of 10 free throw attempts. Not only was the offense rolling but ball security and defense were dialed in with only four turnovers while holding the Knights to 40% shooting in the first half. With all going well, the Vikes went into the break with an eight-point lead courtesy of Gideon Harris who scored nine points, and Malik Beauford and Diego Carrera chipping in with eight points apiece.

After a solid opening frame, the Vikes hoped to keep rolling. The BBCC offense continued to shoot the ball well, matching the 54% from the first half while holding WVC to 34%. Harris took over in the second half, dropping 19 of his season-high 28 points in the second half on a perfect 6-6 shooting. After being in control the entire game, BBCC stretched its lead to 13 points as time expired wrapping up the 2024 season on a high note. Harris led all scorers with 28 points on an impressive eight-of-nine shooting while Beauford chipped in with a baker's dozen and six rebounds. Head Coach Jason Hopkins was unavailable for comment after the victory.

Box score

Wenatchee Valley: 32-40 72

Big Bend: 40-45 85