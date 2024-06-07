BBC vs ITV at Euro 2024: Battle of the broadcasters – our verdict

Gary Lineker, Laura Woods, Gary Neville

Perhaps you have England vs Serbia circled on your wallchart as the most exciting fixture in the group stages Euro 2024. You could make an argument for Scotland’s return on the opening night against the hosts, the faded heavyweight pedigree of Spain vs Italy or the near-identical flag derby of Belgium vs Romania.

Yet there is one ancient rivalry which trumps any drawn out of felt bags in Hamburg last December, the eternal conflict between BBC and ITV. As with every tournament, Euro 2024 is a battle of the broadcasters. Which has the edge in our six key categories?

Presenters

No one has done more to test the limits of supposed BBC neutrality than its main football presenter. You may not be in agreement politically with Gary Lineker, but he knows what he is doing as a sport anchor. He will also be 67 by the time of the next Euros, so if he is not to your tastes you may not have long to wait for a new face. Mark Chapman has served a long and accomplished apprenticeship, although Alex Scott is the presumed heir. Gabby Logan completes a talented and deep team.

Only two specialist presenters in the ITV plans announced so far but you will not find many better than Mark Pougatch and Laura Woods, both capable of easing into the background and pushing for more from their pundits as the situation dictates.

BBC: 8/10

ITV: 9/10

Commentators

You thought Lineker was divisive, here is where viewers get really tetchy. Sam Matterface is ITV’s main man and yet to win the nation’s hearts and minds but has certainly improved. Support from Seb Hutchinson, Pien Meulensteen and Joe Speight plus Clive Tyldesley, back in the fold having once been first choice. Jon Champion is absent, concentrating on his Olympics gig for NBC.

Few complaints about Guy Mowbray since he ascended to top dog status for the BBC with Robybn Cowen, Steve Wilson, Steve Bower and Vicki Sparks similarly smart operators. Jonathan Pearce is the wildcard but only used sparingly.

ITV: 7/10

BBC: 8/10

Co-commentators

Cannot doubt the contemporary football knowledge or experience of BBC’s top three Martin Keown, Jermaine Jenas and Danny Murphy. Yet hard to remember any of them saying something as striking as the more punchy modern Premier League cohort, which Sky and TNT seem to manage most weekends.

People’s champion Ally McCoist will be on ITV although Lee Dixon is usually paired with Matterface for the biggest games. Andros Townsend, making promising early steps in the gantry game, brings the average age down a touch.

BBC: 6/10

ITV: 7/10

Studio pundits

Heavy hitters from the house of Stick To Football for ITV, Roy Keane, Gary Neville and Ian Wright. Expect less fire and brimstone from Keane and Neville, without a malfunctioning Manchester United to get angry about they can deploy more of their podcast-honed jollity. Graeme Souness does not go in for that sort of thing, Karen Carney and Eni Aluko complete an all-star cast.

Roy Keane and Ian Wright are part of star-studded lineup of ITV pundits - PA/Nick Potts

Alan Shearer impressed frequently on BBC duty during the end of the season, Micah Richards seems to have realised his shtick was wearing a bit thin and is operating at a more sensible tenor these days, if only the same could be said for Ballon d’Or stan Rio Ferdinand. Cesc Fabregas brings a touch of class, while Frank Lampard and Ashley Williams rarely offend. Scotland women’s captain Rachel Corsie and James McFadden come in as specialists for Team Clarke with Ellen White rounding out Team BBC.

ITV: 9/10

BBC: 7/10

Surprise witness

Wayne Rooney, football punditry’s answer to Orson Welles, has been engaging on early appearances for Sky, but will he pull his punches now he is back in management? Cannot afford to upset the many international players of Plymouth Argyle. No such concerns for currently unemployed David Moyes and Thomas Frank always gives good press conference for Brentford. Joe Hart could have a big future and a goalkeeping specialist is a welcome change.

The biggest splash of the punditry summer was ITV signing Ange Postecoglou who you sense will be fun. Christina Unkel has impressed as a referee analyst on CBS, Sheffield Wednesday manager and noted German Danny Rohl is less proven.

BBC: 8/10

ITV 7/10

Matches

ITV have opening night, Germany vs Scotland, plus the sexiest game of the round in Spain vs Italy. Their England game is a potential dead rubber of England vs Slovenia, but who doesn’t enjoy having a look at the second-choice right-back?

BBC have first two England group games (good!) and second two of Scotland’s (also good, as likely to be more riding on their final game than their first). Denouement to Group B (Alania vs Spain, Croatia vs Italy) on Monday 24th could also be an enjoyable night of dualscreen viewing.

ITV: 7/10

BBC: 9/10

Totals

Incredible. Nothing to celebrate two giants of the terrestrial sports broadcasting game. But ITV to shade it on penalties, Aluko scoring the decisive spot kick past Moyes.

BBC: 46/60

ITV: 46/60

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.