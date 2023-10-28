BBC toughens review process after criticism that claims of bias are not taken seriously enough

The BBC has toughened its complaints system amid concern from ministers that allegations of bias are not being taken sufficiently seriously.

Tim Davie, the director-general, will now take on direct responsibility for overseeing its complaints unit.

The changes come ahead of publication of the Government’s mid-term review of the BBC’s 10-year Royal Charter and amid sustained public criticism of the broadcaster over its coverage of the conflict between Israel and Hamas, including its refusal to label the group as terrorists.

The corporation has received hundreds of complaints from the public over its reporting of the conflict.

But evidence examined by ministers as part of the mid-term review of the corporation’s governance and regulatory arrangements found that, since the Charter was renewed in 2017, just 25 complaints of bias were formally upheld by the executive complaints unit (ECU).

The review, overseen by Lucy Frazer, the Culture Secretary, found that the executive complaints unit, the highest recourse for complaints to the BBC, was overseen by David Jordan, the director of editorial policy – the same executive who is ultimately responsible for ensuring that programmes and articles produced by the corporation comply with its rules in the first place.

‘Marking their own homework’

Ministers were concerned that the structure created a conflict of interest which led to executives “marking their own homework” and may have resulted in a disincentive to uphold complaints.

In a change to the BBC’s structures, Peter Johnston, the Director, Editorial Complaints and Reviews, who has been responsible for the ECU since earlier this year, will now report to Mr Davie directly, rather than to Mr Jordan. Mr Johnston was previously tasked by Mr Davie with leading the BBC reviews of Martin Bashir’s 1995 BBC interview with Princess Diana, and of Russell Brand’s time at the corporation.

A source familiar with ministers’ concerns said that changing the structure so that the complaints unit is directly overseen by Mr Davie, would create more of an “arms length” process, formally removed from executives making decisions ahead of broadcasts about whether particular material complies with impartiality and other BBC rules.

The BBC rejects claims that it is failing to address complaints properly, saying that many are addressed before they reach the ECU, which is the third of three stages of recourse offered to viewers. Many complaints are also classified as “part upheld”, or “resolved” in cases where the BBC “believes that enough was done to address the breach of editorial standards before it received your complaint”. In June, Mr Jordan pointed out that Ofcom had only upheld one appeal against an ECU ruling on impartiality since 2017.

This weekend, a BBC spokesman said: “We have been engaged constructively with the Government throughout the mid-term review process, which is explicitly focused on governance and regulation as set out in the BBC Charter, and we await publication of the findings.”

A spokesman for the Department for Culture, Media and Sport said of the mid-term review: “No final decisions have been made.”

Last week Mr Davie attempted to repair relations with Conservative MPs when he addressed the 1922 committee. Speaking before the meeting a BBC spokesman said the director-general would have “tackled head-on some of the criticisms that he will undoubtedly have had in the room” and stressed “why the institution matters”.

At the meeting, Mr Davie was confronted by Robert Jenrick, the immigration minister, who said he had “never been so disappointed” in the corporation as he had over its coverage of Israel.

Mr Jenrick told Mr Davie that many British Jews had “lost confidence” in the corporation in the last fortnight and urged him to change policy by letting reporters call Hamas “terrorists”.