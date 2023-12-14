BBC Test Match Special beaten to England’s tour of India by Talksport

England fans wanting to listen to Ben Stokes taking on India in the new year will have to tune into Talksport - Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

The BBC’s Test Match Special has lost out on the rights to broadcast England’s tour of India in the New Year after being beaten by Talksport.

Both broadcasters are understood to have made strong attempts to secure the rights to broadcast the five-Test series, but were informed yesterday that Talksport had secured them.

The deal for England’s bilateral tours of India, which is in the process of being finalised, lasts four years. In the International Cricket Council’s future tours programme, England are due to visit India for eight white-ball matches in early 2025 and the deal is expected to cover England’s next Test tour.

TMS still have the rights to ICC events, including the 2026 men’s T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

To lose out on the India rights is a blow to TMS, who have seen their roster of overseas rights reduced by the entry of Talksport to the market five years ago. While Talksport broadcast England’s tour of India in early 2021, which was played during the pandemic, the long-term nature of this deal made it an especially attractive prospect that the BBC were keen to secure.

Talksport have also broadcast tours of the West Indies, New Zealand (including the Test tour next December) and Sri Lanka, but TMS have hung on to the crown jewel, the Ashes down under. They also have exclusive rights to the home summer.

The rights were sold so late that a radio broadcast of England women’s tour of India, the rights to which were wrapped up with the men’s rights, has not been possible. Both parties have indicated that they would have broadcast it, with the BBC appearing especially keen.

Adam Mountford, the producer of TMS, wrote on X: “We would have loved to have had commentary on Test Match Special on both the T20s and Test. Unfortunately despite strenuous attempts to secure the rights we have been unable to do so”.

Alex Hartley, the commentator, tweeted: “We would have loved to cover this Test match. We tried and tried but wasn’t meant to be”.

In another tweet, since deleted, Mountford revealed that TMS made up 24 of the top 25 most listened to broadcasts on BBC Sounds this year, showing the programme’s enduring popularity.

It remains unclear who will broadcast the tour on television. Both Sky and TNT, the more regular broadcasters of cricket on TV, have looked to distance themselves from the tender process, but it is not unusual for rights for tours to the subcontinent to be organised at the 11th hour.

Earlier this year, the England and Wales Cricket Board were forced to step in and provide a six-figure sum to ensure a deal between Sky and the Bangladesh Cricket Board was possible for the men’s white-ball tour. The games were eventually shown on Sky and streamed on the ECB’s website.

At present, broadcast insiders consider bilateral rights to be declining rapidly in value, but boards still hold out for high prices. Whether it is possible for the ECB to continue stepping in to provide financial assistance is unclear.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.