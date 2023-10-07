The BBC Symphony Orchestra return with a triumphant Barbican opening

Conductor Sakari Oramo

BBC Symphony Orchestra/Alexander Dariescu/Barbican

Sakari Oramo’s season-opening concert with the BBC Symphony Orchestra — warmly welcomed by a full Barbican Hall, with smiles all round suggesting relief at reaching a new season despite the existential threat hanging over BBC ensembles — gave the traditional tripartite orchestral programme a fresh twist. In place of the old-fashioned overture-concerto-symphony sandwich we heard a rarity, a rediscovery and a repertoire standard: it just happened that the concerto, still placed at the centre of things, was a work written just over a century ago yet only now receiving its British premiere.

As the BBCSO’s chief conductor, Oramo has recently been championing (and recording) the music of Dora Pejačević, a Croatian composer who died a century ago this year, aged only 37. She is remembered now as the first Croatian to compose a piano concerto, and among her small number of other orchestral scores there’s a second work for piano and orchestra, the Phantasie Concertante of 1919, the novelty here. Sounding a little like Rachmaninov with a modernist twist, it gave the soloist Alexandra Dariescu a chance to display pianistic brilliance.

Though its big statements and lush melodies make virtuosic demands, the Phantasie Concertante is less epic than Pejačević’s earlier orchestral works. Of around just 15 minutes’ duration, it is compact and thematically unified if oddly balanced — with a disproportionately long candenza near its end. Dariescu took all this in her stride, matching her steely technique to the tempestuous opening. Where the piano took a calming lead, for instance in a brief duet with cello, the Romanian pianist showed poetic poise.

Warmly welcomed by a full Barbican Hall — smiles all round suggesting relief at reaching a new season despite the existential threat hanging over BBC ensembles — the BBCSO opened the concert with Ligeti’s compact Concert Românesc, another less than perfectly balanced work, but one full of arresting things. Conducting with incisive vigour, Oramo showed how although Ligeti (born a century ago) was still finding his compositional feet, the piece makes connections both forwards and backwards. The scurrying virtuosity anticipates the composer’s authentic voice, whereas the second movement recalls the world of Bartók’s Romanian Dances.

Ligeti’s sounds of nature and folk music also suggest a Mahlerian tribute, but we got the real Mahler after interval, with a very fine performance of the Fifth Symphony. Orama drew just the right amount of dragging, heavy tread in the opening Funeral March (the brass were especially fine), and handled the polyphonic tumult of the second movement with aplomb, not least when the chorale finally broke through. With its lopsided waltzes, the scherzo sounded, appropriately enough, like an unflattering portrait of Vienna. Oramo coaxed out long phrases in the famous Adagietto and steered the seemingly bucolic finale towards its hard-won ending.



The BBCSO’s Barbican season continues on October 22

Steven Isserlis and Connie Shih/Isata Kanneh-Mason/St Mary the Virgin Church, Tetbury Music Festival ★★★★☆

Steven Isserlis - Christopher Pledger

How many Cotswold towns can claim a festival whose line-up would fit right in at the Wigmore Hall, with concerts regularly broadcast on Radio 3? If Longborough is the region’s opera capital, then Tetbury holds the chamber music crown. It helps, of course, when your founder is cellist Steven Isserlis, your home one of the finest Georgian Gothic churches in the country, and your patron none other than local-boy-made-good King Charles (Highgrove is just a few minutes down the road).

If the odds were always stacked in Tetbury’s favour, the annual festival has still played an impressive hand over the years, with visits from everyone from Angela Hewitt and Benjamin Grosvenor to The Sixteen and Felicity Lott. Its 20th anniversary season was packed with stars.

Isserlis himself was back with pianist Connie Shih for a recital celebrating the 50th anniversary of cellist Pablo Casals, who died in 1973. It was Casals, famously, who reintroduced the world to Bach’s solo Cello Suites, but it was the team sport of the Viola da Gamba Sonata No. 1 we got here – Shih’s polished-walnut tone a glowing foil to Isserlis. Flinging his arms wide in balletic gestures, he welcomed us to a generous, dancing performance, music dug from the ground and tossed up into the air where long notes seemed endlessly suspended.

Less familiar music followed – works by Casals himself, his pupil Gaspar Cassadó, friend Enrique Granados and much-admired contemporary Emánuel Moór, all adding up to a portrait of an artist steeped in an expressive, often Spanish-inflected tradition. Moòr’s Largo – its cello line a long cantilena, singing without pause – throbbed heavy with emotion, leavened by the artless romance of Casals’s own Pastoral. Relaxed and in his element, Isserlis shared his hero but also himself in a concert that ended – how else? – with Casals’s regular encore and lament for his homeland: Catalan lullaby The Song of the Birds.

Earlier in the week pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason made her Festival debut. Her account of Chopin’s fiendishly difficult final piano sonata was uncompromisingly virtuosic, passagework gleaming and assured, but it was in Fanny Mendelssohn’s Easter Sonata – a piece so good that musicologists insisted for years it must be by her brother Felix – that she came into full focus.

Kanneh-Mason is a natural musical storyteller (as we heard in Schumann’s childhood miniatures Kinderszenen), and poured the full force of her technique into the Passion story, setting the platform trembling with earthquakes before offering hope of redemption in ravishing chorale Christe, du Lamm Gottes. You can hear the recital on Radio 3 later this month. AC

Tetbury Music Festival concludes today; tetburymusicfestival.org