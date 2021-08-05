The BBC Still Doesn't Know What Gundam is

A BBC Tweet calling Gundam a "Transformer"

Last week, a BBC commentator struggled mightily to try and explain what the big robot was that triathletes kept cycling past during the Olympics. Now the broadcaster’s social media team is running into the same problem.



If you missed it, the triathlon commentator referenced Gundam while athletes were cycling past, saying “Going past this giant statue of... Gandum, which is some sort of famous robot. Uh, I don’t know anything about it”. He did at least later get the Unicorn part right in another mention, which was not a bad recovery since the new statue is actually from Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn.

Now, a week later, the BBC’s Twitter account is at it again, calling Gundam a...Transformer as it can be seen looming over the climbing walls.

Just when you thought speed climbing was frightening enough, you now need to impress a Transformer too at #Tokyo2020! 👀🤖 pic.twitter.com/0GzmVd3CnX — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 5, 2021

To be fair, in this instance having been corrected or joked at over 1000 times, they issued the closest you’ll get to a correction on a light-hearted social media post

Well now, that depends on what sport. With the exception of some of the Decepticon jets Gundam is probably faster over a sprint distance, but I’d put my money on a guy like Ultra Magnus in boxing or shot put.



