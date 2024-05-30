BBC Sport NI to show six Ulster games live next season

Ulster beat Connacht 20-19 when the sides last met at the Kingspan Stadium six months ago [Inpho]

BBC Sport NI will provide live television coverage from six Ulster home games in the United Rugby Championship next season.

It starts with an interprovincial derby against Connacht at Kingspan Stadium on 12 October.

Leinster provide another all-Irish showdown in Belfast on 29 November.

It's followed by Italian team Zebre on 26 January and there's a 1 March date for a meeting with Welsh visitors Scarlets.

Ulster will go up against two South African sides later in the 2024-25 season.

Stormers make the long trip for a 28 March encounter and then Ulster take on the Sharks on 26 April.

UIster begin their campaign at home to Glasgow on 21 September.

Ulster's 2024-25 matches live on BBC

Ulster v Connacht – Saturday, 12 October (20:00 BST)

Ulster v Leinster – Friday, 29 November (19:35 GMT)

Ulster v Zebre – Sunday, 26 January (17:30 GMT)

Ulster v Scarlets – Saturday, 1 March (17:15 GMT)

Ulster v Stormers – Friday, 28 March (19:35 GMT)

Ulster v Sharks – Saturday, 26 April (19:35 BST)