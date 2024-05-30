BBC signs new four-year audio deal for ICC events

The BBC has covered every ICC event since 1973 [Getty Images]

The BBC has signed a new four-year audio deal with the International Cricket Council (ICC) to broadcast all major global tournaments.

It means the BBC will have ball-by-ball commentary on every tournament, starting with the Men's T20 World Cup from Sunday, where England are the defending champions.

The four-year period covers a men's and women's 50-over World Cup, two Women's T20 World Cups - including the 2026 event in England - and another men's T20 tournament in 2026.

BBC will also broadcast commentaries from the returning men's Champions Trophy in 2025 and the new women's T20 event in 2027.

The deal also includes Under-19 World Cups.

Adam Mountford, BBC head of cricket, said: "It's great news that we've extended our audio rights partnership with the ICC for another four years.

"We know from our 50+ years of broadcasting men's and women's world tournaments that these are events that really resonate with audiences and it's brilliant that our new deal begins with England’s defence of their Men’s T20 World Cup title."

ICC chief executive Geoff Allardice said: "We are delighted to partner with the BBC, an organisation renowned for its rich history in sports broadcasting.

"This collaboration will significantly elevate the audio experience for cricket fans, providing unparalleled access to ICC events over the next four years through the ICC’s digital platforms."

The BBC also has an audio rights deal with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for home internationals until the end of the 2028 season and with Cricket Australia for the next men's and women's Ashes series.

ICC tournaments covered by new deal

June 2024: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Sep 2024: ICC Women’s T20 World Cup

Jan 2025: ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup

Feb 2025: ICC Men’s Champions Trophy

June 2025: ICC Men’s World Test Championship final

Sep/Oct 2025: ICC Women’s World Cup

Jan 2026: ICC Men’s U19 World Cup

Feb 2026: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

June 2026: ICC Women’s T20 World Cup

Jan 2027: ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup

Feb 2027: ICC Women’s T20 Champions Trophy

June 2027: ICC Men’s World Test Championship final

Oct/Nov 2027: ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup