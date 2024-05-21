BBC pundits back Forrest for Scotland return

Should Celtic's James Forrest be Euro 2024 bound with Scotland this summer?

The answer is a resounding yes from the six BBC Scotland pundits tasked with picking their preferred squad.

Winger Forrest, 32, had only started one league game before the Premiership split this season, but played a vital role in the final two months of the campaign as Celtic surged to the title.

Forrest hasn't been called up by Scotland since September 2021, having been part of the Euro 2020 squad where he made one appearance - the last of his 38 caps.

But his resurgence has propelled him into the thinking of our pundits Leanne Crichton, Michael Stewart, Peter Grant, Neil McCann, Steven Thompson and Tom English.

Has Forrest done enough to convince Steve Clarke? We'll find out on Wednesday when the Scotland manager names his squad.