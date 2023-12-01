BBC pulls University Challenge episode from Christmas schedule

Ric Lowe - BBC

The BBC has pulled a University Challenge episode from its Christmas schedule following ableism complaints from two contestants.

A spokesperson for the BBC apologised to two contestants (who have not been named) after they were denied subtitles or audio descriptions during filming of an episode originally set to air during the Christmas University Challenge miniseries.

At the heart of the issue is that a request by a neurodivergent contestant for subtitles was turned down, and while they still agreed to take part, they found the experience "overwhelming and overstimulating" due to more unexpected changes on set.

A blind contestant says they were also told shortly before filming that University Challenge wouldn't be able to provide audio descriptions despite promises they would be accommodated.

"One minute before the show, we were told there was no audio description and that your captain will instead have to explain everything," a contestant recalled.

Once filming got underway, the contestants said questions included visual elements, including maps and a pie chart, that had to be verbally explained while they were under pressure to answer quickly.

The two contestants have said they experienced distress after filming and subsequently requested the BBC not air the episode.

"I was in touch to say I'd prefer not to have the manifestation of my disability broadcast on network TV in the run-up to Christmas," one of the contestants said.

The BBC and producers Lifted Entertainment have since confirmed the episode, which was hosted by The One Show's Amol Rajan, will no longer air as part of the Christmas schedule. The decision won't impact other episodes in the series.

A BBC spokesperson has publicly apologised to the two contestants for their distress: "We can confirm that an episode in the upcoming series of Alumni University Challenge will not be broadcast because two of the contestants felt their access requirements were not sufficiently met by the production.

"We are working closely with producers to improve cross-industry access on our programmes to ensure a consistent approach is implemented.

"We would like to apologise to the individuals and teams concerned, and they have been written to personally by the producers."

ITV Studios subsidiary Lifted Entertainment also acknowledged that the treatment of the two contestants "fell short" of the aforementioned adjustments that had been requested ahead of time.

"We have spoken to the individuals involved and offered our sincere apologies," a spokesperson said.

"Having listened very carefully to their descriptions of their experiences, we agreed with the BBC that the fairest course of action was not to screen this particular edition."

Christmas University Challenge will be airing later this year on BBC Two and the BBC iPlayer. This will be the first festive miniseries presented by Rajan following Jeremy Paxman's recent retirement.

